Aequs Group invests undisclosed amount in SaaS Start-up LetsService.in

New Delhi [India], Oct. 9 (ANI): Pioneer in establishing Aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India, Aequs Group has announced taking a first step to expand into the digital space through an investment of an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding in Bengaluru based Automobile Service Logistics and SaaS start-up LetsService.in.

LetsService.in, which operates in five Indian cities, uses its proprietary technology to enable any automobile service centre plug the Pickup and Drop feature, through its suite of products that enhances the convenience of automobile servicing for both the service centre and the customers.

"The investment will be used to strengthen our team, expand into multiple cities and enhance our technology stack," said co-founder and CEO LetsService.in, Sachin Vasanth Shenoy.

"Let's Service is driven towards transforming the automobile sales and service landscape in India. They have positively impacted customer satisfaction scores, through digitising the repair and maintenance service process across 350+ service centres, within limited resources and time. We are partnering with them for achieving their long-term vision," said chairman and CEO Aequs Group, Aravind Melligeri on the investment. (ANI)