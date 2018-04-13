Advanced gas piston based assault rifles to be made in India by MKU with EDIC Caracal, UAE

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Apr 13 (NewsVoir): MKU and EDIC Caracal signed a MoU for strategic co-operation for manufacture of the advanced CAR 817AR rifles in India at Defexpo 2018 in Chennai. The special gas piston based design of CAR 817AR makes it more rugged and stable in harsh conditions like mud, sand etc. and its mettle has been proven in the UAE. The Assault Rifle will be manufactured in India at MKU's proposed facility in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh under the 'Make in India' initiative of the government and will be offered to the Indian Army for their requirements.

The MoU also covers mutual cooperation in promoting MKU Electro Optics and Armour to the UAE forces by EDIC Caracal, a conglomerate and powerhouse of Emirates Defence Industrial Company (EDIC) with more than 16 assets spread across various defence industrial segments in UAE.

Neeraj Gupta, MD of MKU said, "We look forward to a strong association with EDIC Caracal. This association will further strengthen each other's product range for India and the Middle East. The CAR 817AR rifle is a rugged and versatile product and will meet all the requirements of our armed forces."

Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Caracal said, "Our respective governments already have strong relationships, We hope that this cooperation with MKU will become a starting point for a large strategic defence cooperation between both countries that opens the door for many more potential partnerships."

Fahad Abdulrahman Eisa, Senior Manager, Business Development, Caracal added "India is one of the largest and most promising markets in the world and MKU is an ideal partner with its experience and excellent credentials in defence manufacturing here. MKU already has existing products which are much required in UAE. We are very positive that this association will see great heights."

This will be the 2nd manufacturing base for Caracal in Asia. Its weapons are currently deployed with various forces in UAE. The CAR 817AR passes all international standards and specifications and is proven to perform excellently even in the harsh conditions in Middle East. (NewsVoir)

