Adobe introduces new Lightroom CC cloud photography

New Delhi [India], Oct. 20 (ANI): Adobe announced the all-new Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC cloud-based photography service on Oct. 18.

Launched over a decade ago, Lightroom became the industry's leading desktop application for editing and organizing photography.

Now in an increasingly mobile-centric world, and with major improvements in smartphone cameras, Lightroom is transforming digital photography again.

Built for professionals and enthusiasts, the new Lightroom CC fulfils the demands of today's photographers for a more accessible, cloud-based photography service for editing, organizing, storing and sharing their photos from wherever they are.

Featuring a streamlined user interface, Lightroom CC enables powerful editing in full resolution across mobile, desktop and the web. With Lightroom CC, photographers can make edits on one device and automatically synchronize their changes everywhere.

Lightroom CC makes organizing photography collections easier with features like searchable keywords that are automatically applied without the hassle of tagging. It also makes it simple to share photos on social media.

"Lightroom CC answers photographers' demand for a deeply integrated, intelligent, cloud-based photography solution," said Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media at Adobe.

Major updates to Lightroom Classic CC, previously known as Lightroom CC, include an enhanced Embedded Preview workflow that enables users to scroll through large sets of photos to select a subset of images significantly faster than before. It also features new editing capabilities, including a new Color Range and Luminance Masking functionality that enables users to apply precise edits.

As contrasted with the cloud-centric, anywhere workflows of Lightroom CC, the new Lightroom Classic CC continues to focus on a more traditional desktop-first workflow with local storage and file and folder control.

The all-new Lightroom CC is available across three photography plans.

For photographers that want an all-in-one plan that offers the full benefits of the Lightroom CC service plus the transformative power of Photoshop, the Creative Cloud Photography plan with 1 TB includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio, and 1 TB of cloud storage, it is available at USD 19.99 per month, but available at USD 14.99 per month for the first year for existing Creative Cloud Photography customers.

Lightroom CC has also been added to the existing Creative Cloud Photography plan with an additional 20 GB of storage to help users get started on the new service. This plan remains at USD 9.99 per month and includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio, and 20 GB of cloud storage. Creative Cloud All Apps members also have access to the new Lightroom CC service.

The all-new Lightroom CC plan addresses the needs of photographers who want a cloud-based photography service for editing, organizing, storing and sharing their photos from wherever they are, and includes Lightroom CC, Lightroom for mobile and web, Adobe Spark with premium features, Adobe Portfolio, and 1 TB of cloud storage at USD 9.99 per month.

For those customers who are truly mobile and don't require a desktop photography solution, the Lightroom Mobile plan for iOS and Android is available with 100 GB at USD 4.99 per month. (ANI)