Admissions open for boarding school at Hayde Heritage Academy, Kotdwara

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI-NewsVoir): Hayde Heritage Academy, New age boarding school located at Kotdwara, Uttarakhand has opened its admission to the boarding School for the academic year 2018-19. The school, which has affiliation with CBSE board, selects students on the basis of the availability of seats and merit of the students.

The application can be downloaded from their website www.haydeheritage.com and registered online.

The personal interaction of the student and staff is essential to understand the student nature, behavior as well as hobbies and interest so that students can be comfortable with the staff without any hassles.

The curriculum followed at Hayde Heritage Academy is designed to support optimal learning for the young adolescent. Teachers focus on helping students in the areas of organisation, study skills, and basic strategies designed to help the students identify their learning style and how they learn best in order to prepare for the future.

Students are encouraged to become active participants in their learning journey. Writing, discussion, project planning, organization, critical thinking, and creative expression are all emphasised to ensure competency in preparation for their future academic endeavors.

The school is known for its Innovative Learning with world-class infrastructure and amenities and run on the principles of discipline and orderliness that is a characteristic of the Indian Armed Forces. The boarding reflect comfort and homeliness within set guidelines and give relaxed atmosphere for children to enjoy and experience all round development.

The well designed residences are not only modern a comfortable but also hygienic and clean. Under the guidance of the house parent assisted by the tutors each and every requirement of a child is fulfilled with utmost care, personal attention and affection.

According to Rupamala Singh, Principal - Hayde Heritage Academy, "Our boarding school believes in giving personal attention to each child and based on their strength we groom them giving them excellent opportunities to excel."

The highlight of the boarding school is the personal attention and space provided to each child. On the one hand, the children are treated with kindness and love, on another hand the school inculcates discipline, and behavior to the child. Boarding school gives equal time for study as well as entertainment so that there is all-round development of the child. In addition, the school provides for tutors if required depending upon the requirement of the child.

Children are accommodated in dorms and rooms according to their age and class. These dorms / rooms are well-ventilated, spacious, well organised with adequate furniture and other amenities. Each student has an independent unit consisting of a bed and a wardrobe with box room and sufficient toilets and bathrooms.

In the life of boarding school, food plays an important role. Hayde Heritage kitchen menu is designed keeping in mind the preferences as well as nutrition and dietary needs of the children.

The menu is changed on a regular basis with a wide variety of cuisines including South Indian, North Indian and at times Chinese and European. We are the proud winner of "Food Category" in the Green School Awards of CSE for the Year 2016-17.

Hayde Heritage academy has excellent infrastructure for sports and activities. These include- Open-air theatre in the amphitheatre to watch movies; Excellent Sports facilities with special coaching facilities for Athletics, Yoga, Swimming, Horse riding, Tennis, Volleyball, Football, Basketball, Hockey and Cricket.

Teachers of different subjects are available to offer additional academic guidance after school hours within the Hostel premises.

Hostel children's Birthdays are celebrated within the Hostel premises, and parents are welcome to participate in the same. Outings are arranged for hostel children on short holidays.

The Prospectus and Form can be obtained from the school office or downloaded from the website. The form can be filled online or can be obtained from the Admission office in the school.

Admission requirements are:

-A personal interaction of the student and the academic staff of the school

-Duly filled Application Form which can be downloaded from the website or obtained from the admission office (Mentioned above)

-Transfer Certificate from the last school studied.

-Photocopy of the scholastic record/ Transcripts of the results of the last 2 years

-Photocopy of the Birth Certificate/Passport

-Upon offer of a place please complete the payment of the admissions fee and security deposit within the timeframe stipulated by the admissions department to reserve a seat.

