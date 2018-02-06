Aditya Birla group launches chatbot built by Gupshup for LIVA

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Gupshup, the leading bot platform, in collaboration with Aditya Birla Group's eco-friendly fashion brand LIVA has developed a chatbot called the LIVA Fluid Fashion Assistant for Facebook and LIVA's website.

The virtual assistant will act as a fashion portal with the latest information about fashion and celebrity style trends. It will also address queries of interested buyers, assist them in exploring the LIVA product range and get in touch with the LIVA sales team. The LIVA team would use the bot to understand customer preferences and interests better and optimize its product range accordingly.

LIVA from Aditya Birla Group offers a range of apparels made from eco-friendly natural fibres produced from natural cellulose. The brand guarantees 100% comfort with no compromise on the vogue quotient, making it the right choice for the new age woman.

"LIVA appeals to a select customer base that is modern, fashion forward, and extremely conscious of its environmental footprint. LIVA Fluid Fashion Assistant, powered by Gupshup, will keep us connected to our customers 24/7 and help understand their preferences better. This innovation resonates with our modern and tech-savvy customers," said LIVA's general manager and head digital marketing, Rishi Sharma.

"It is exciting to see the fashion industry embrace bots. The 'always on' and conversational interface offered by bots will help with better customer engagement. We are happy to partner with the Aditya Birla Group in their journey to redefine customer experience in the fashion space," said co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, Beerud Sheth. (ANI)