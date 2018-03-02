ad:tech 2018 to discuss measures for improvised user engagement

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Ahead of its annual convention, ad:tech New Delhi aims to explore tools and tactics that marketers are deploying to connect better with the end consumer, as it will be critical that brands consider newer ways to engage their users with content and data.

With its single point agenda to focus on the post-advertising era, ad: tech 2018 aims to be an unparalleled marketplace attracting over 6000 attendees across 31 nations, showcasing over 70 exhibitors who bring their expertise and learnings in the digital arena.

The conference side of the show will have distinguished national and international industry keynotes highlighting the important elements of the post-advertising era.

Furthermore, ad: tech New Delhi and Nestle India will also host the second edition of The Next Big Thing Start-up challenge, which will give startups an exclusive opportunity to showcase their technology and win a fully-funded pilot with Nestle India, along with the coveted recognition of 'The Next Big Thing.' (ANI)