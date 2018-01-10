Acer reports consolidated revenues for Dec at NT USD 21.03 bn

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Acer Inc. on Wednesday announced its consolidated revenues for December at NT USD 21.03 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) in terms of NT USD.

For the fourth quarter, consolidated revenues of Acer reached NT USD 67.1 billion, with quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 11 percent in both NT USD and USD, and YoY growth of 9 percent YoY in NT USD or 15 percent measured in USD.

For the full year 2017, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT USD 237.33 billion, up eight percent YoY measured in USD.

Wrapping up year 2017, Acer demonstrated strong business momentum in Q4, and this is attributable to several fast-growing product segments, which delivered YoY revenue increases in Q4.

Gaming products grew by 129 percent, Windows-based commercial notebooks grew by 45 percent, Chromebooks grew by 67 percent, and the Altos artificial intelligence business grew by 48 percent.

Regionally, Acer also reported the following Q4 YoY revenue growths.

Latin America grew by 25 percent to demonstrate its continuing momentum, the US grew by 21 percent mainly due to year-end holiday promotions.

Moreover, China grew by 38 percent showing recovery, and India grew by 72 percent indicating market stabilization along with strong momentum in gaming PC segment. (ANI)