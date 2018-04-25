Ace Turtle targets Rs. 1,000 crores sales through omni-channel platform

New Delhi [India], Apr 24 (ANI): Omni-channel platform Ace Turtle has announced its expectation to exceed Rs. 1000 crores of sales in 2018.

Ace Turtle with its proprietary platform Rubicon integrates all offline and online retail sales channels for the brands, providing a single view of inventory and order.

It has already raked in Rs. 260 crore of sales in FY'17-18 for its brand partners on its omni-channel platform in India for more than 30 enterprise retail brands that is live on its platform, a more than 8x jump from Rs. 30 crore in the previous fiscal.

Ace Turtle's Rubicon platform enables brands to get an order from anywhere -online or offline and fulfill from anywhere - retail stores and warehouses. The platform has witnessed a 23x growth in orders executed on Rubicon platform over the previous financial year. The company has added more than 23 enterprise retail brands in its current portfolio this year and increased its team size by four times.

"With the online retail market in South East Asia growing at 30 percent CAGR, enterprise retail brands needs a consistent presence across all offline and online sales channels. Our ever-evolving platform is fully equipped to help brands succeed in the omni-channel world. Our current portfolio of top retail brands puts us in a market leadership position in the current ecosystem, as we look to scale up through strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region," said CEO Ace Turtle, Nitin Chhabra.

With Web Impacted sales for India and Asia Pacific markets expected to be USD 200 bn and USD 800bn respectively, the market is ripe for omni-channel solution providers. However, the challenge lies in building an effective omni-channel solution that binds the ecosystem providing value to all stakeholders.

Ace Turtle's platform addresses this challenge by not only helping brands capitalize on the omni-channel opportunities through effective integration with partners (marketplaces, logistic players, etc.), but also helps the partners gain from the fast-growing ecosystem.

Ace Turtle recently partnered with Bengaluru International Airport to digitize travel retail and also launched its cross border platform for global brands such as Jennifer Lopez and Jones New York for e-commerce enablement in India and South East Asia. Ace Turtle has recently expanded in South East Asia with Singapore being it's regional office. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI