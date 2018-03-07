 AAI participates in World ATM Congress in Spain
By: || Updated: 07 Mar 2018 12:50 PM
New Delhi [India], Marc.7 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is participating in World ATM Congress (WATMC) 2018 being held at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, Spain from March 6 to 8.

Now entering its sixth year, World ATM Congress is the world's largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference attracting thousands of delegates each year.

The AAI is showcasing its achievements and initiatives, through a stall at the conference which was inaugurated by A.K. Dutta, Member (ANS), AAI in presence of other AAI delegates on Tuesday.

Dutta said that "Our participation in this mega event is primarily to showcase our achievements and initiatives as a major Air Navigation Service Provider(ANSP) in the Asia Pacific region. The platform provides an opportunity to learn emerging technologies in aviation thereby being able to meet the challenges of rapid growth of air traffic in this region. A team of senior executives from directorates of Air Traffic Management (ATM), Communication Navigation & Surveillance (CNS), Human Resources (HR), Corporate Communications (CC) and Business Development (BD) will enhance their skills and knowledge to meet the challenges in aviation sector."

Conceived by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) in partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), the World ATM Congress brings together the world's leading product developers, experts, stakeholders in aviation. (ANI)


