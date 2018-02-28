AAI launches aviation multi skill development centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated a one-of-its-kind aviation multi skill development centre at Old Civil Air Terminal, here.

Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib Kirron Kher and senior officials of the Airports Authority of India were present on the occasion.

The Centre has been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council of India. This project falls under the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Airports Authority of India.

"We are delighted today to bring this institution, make it operational and the children are enthusiastic. 90's kids have landed up here and I am sure once the placements start, they will be saying, no seats and no space available. But aviation is growing day by day and this sector needs institutes like this. This will ensure a lot of youngsters come into aviation," said Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The Centre is equipped with modern training infrastructure to supplement an industry-relevant course curriculum.

The Airports Authority of India, with this noble gesture, would also ensure that more and more youngsters would enhance their skills and get employed.

Many youngsters expressed their excitement in joining the skill development centre.

"It's a great opportunity for the youth, who are not able to find the direction which should be taken and also gives us an opportunity to enter into the industry. So, I find it very much productive," said a student, Priyanka.

"It is a good opportunity for the students, as we all know that aviation is a fast growing sector in India and everybody can get a good opportunity, as our honorable MP just said. It also depends on the students , the students have to put efforts and practice andkeep grabbing the tings the trainers are teaching here," said a student, Mandeep Singh.

In an estimate, the centre will train about 2,400 youth and women in eight aviation job roles over the next three years. (ANI)