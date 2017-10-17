A mission to unite India and its excellence - Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat through Paryatan Parv

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme was launched by the Prime Minister on 31st October, 2016 to promote engagement amongst the people of State / UTs in the country so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of diverse cultures, thereby securing stronger unity and integrity of India.

India's vibrant and rich Culture makes India 'Ek Bharat' and 'Shreshtha Bharat'. Culture is the way we Indians live together and remain united. Our Culture is our identity - locally, nationally and globally and we need to regularly celebrate our local culture and cultural acumen and its interface with other cultural spheres around us in any of its manifestations. Paryatan Parv reinforces the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat with the objectives:

-To CELEBRATE the Unity in Diversity of our Nation and to maintain and strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people of our Country

-To PROMOTE the spirit of national integration through a deep and structured engagement between all Indian States and Union Territories through a year-long planned engagement between States;

-To SHOWCASE the rich heritage and culture, customs and traditions of either State for enabling people to understand and appreciate the diversity that is India, thus fostering a sense of common identity;

-To ESTABLISH long-term engagements and To CREATE an environment which promotes learning between States by sharing best practices and experiences.

Day 10

Highlight of day ten of Paryatan Parv was Delhi Sightseeing tour organized by India tourism Delhi for specially abled children.

India Tourism Guwahati in association with Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship has flagged off rafting/kayaking in the downstream of the river Brahmaputra.

Swachhta Action Awareness plan of Ministry of Tourism with 500 school students of National Kannada Education Society (NKES) Wadala Mumbai being implemented by Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management.

Ministry of Rural Development under National Rurban mission has Launched of Tourism Projects in Moorang Rurban Cluster for development of Pilgrim and Spiritual Tourism and Adventure Tourism at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

Ministry of DONER in association with State Food Craft Institute has organized event to Showcase Tribal Cuisine of Arunachal at Itanagar, State Government of Manipur in association with Ministry of DONER has organized various events like Imphal Evening Boating at Kangla Moat, Flea Market, Food Stalls, Handloom and Handicraft Stalls at Imphal.

State Government of Uttarakhand has organized Kedarnath Mahotsav at Rudraprauag. Yoga Session was conducted in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush at Jageshwar Dham, Almora.

The State Government of Jharkhand has organized various programmes like Cultural evening, Illumination, Painting Competition on Tourism Destinations of Jharkhand, Quiz competition, Cleanliness Awareness at Tourist Sites, Photography Competition at Tiger Hill, Ranchi.

The State Government of Bihar has organized cultural evening, guided visit to important sites, Illumination around site at Bodhgaya. The State Government of Rajasthan has organized 'Music in the Park' event at Central Park Jaipur, Heritage Walk at Ayad, Udaipur. The State Government of Kerala has conducted Painting and Essay Competitions for students at Kottayam and Pathanamthitta Districts. The State Government of Gujarat has organized A Walk in World Heritage City of Ahmedabad for stakeholders.

The State Government of Madhya Pradesh has organized various events like Food Festival at the Hotel Shipra Residency at Ujjain, Food Festival at the Mandakini Resort, Chitrakoot. Handicrafts Mela at Sanchi, Jungle trekking circuit at Shivpuri, Adventure and trekking camp at Ranoganj Chhatri, Shujalpur city Visit to Bagh Caves was arranged for general of public, One day tourism training for stakeholders of tourism industry at Jabalpur.

Youth Parliament: Lectures and Discussions on importance of Tourism and youth involvement organized by NYKS Kozhikode.

India Tourism Offices in association with IHMs and IITTM has organised various activities like Sensitization programmes, Nukkad Natak, Heritage walks, Yoga Sessions workshops for local public and stakeholders at locations across the country. (ANI-NewsVoir)