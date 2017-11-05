7th Central Pay Commission to be implemented in FTII: Anupam Kher

New Delhi [India], Nov. 5 (ANI): Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Anupam Kher on Sunday said the Cabinet has approved the proposal to implement recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission in the institute.

"Happy to share that the proposal to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in @FTIIOfficial has been approved by the Ministry," Kher said on Twitter.

A National Anomaly Committee (NAC) was also formed to look into pay related anomalies which might arise out of the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations.

The 22-member panel is being headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side.

Earlier in June, the Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications.

According to reports, the minimum pay of government employees will be hiked from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 21,000. (ANI)