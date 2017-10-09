75 shopkeepers clock over 1 crore each during 'Mera Cashback Sale' on Paytm Mall

New Delhi [India], Oct. 9 (ANI): Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt. Ltd., has announced that more than 75 shopkeepers across ten cities have clocked over one crore each in sales during its 'Mera Cashback Sale'. The e-commerce giant expects its 30,000 retail community partners to clock five times upward sale during the ongoing festive sale.

These shopkeepers sell products across a wide range of categories and belong to metros like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Retailers also hail from cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Vishakhapatnam among others.

"We are proud to work with our merchant partners and contribute towards growing their overall business. This will create a level playing field, as it will equip trusted small shopkeepers to sell online and trigger a wave of retail inclusion that will touch every nook and corner of the nation," said Paytm Mall COO, Amit Sinha.

"It is encouraging to hear from our retail partners that they are now able to receive orders even at odd hours of the day. We are also pleasantly surprised at the scale at which our partnered stores are using our QR Codes during their festive promotions," Sinha added.

The company's QR Codes have also supported the partner retailers in managing the ongoing festive rush by driving seamless discovery and payments for customers at their offline stores. These retailers have leveraged the Paytm Mall QR Code extensively in their offline marketing campaigns to drive greater traffic and order volumes.

The company has also undertaken several initiatives to empower the country's offline retail community with mobile technology. Its 3,000 members strong agent network has on-boarded thousands of trusted retailers at a rapid pace and helped extend logistics support and GST training to equip them for the current business landscape. The company has also set up a dedicated team of 500 personnel to identify and address the unique pain-points of small retailers. (ANI)