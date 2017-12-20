1M1B only Indian NGO to partner with UNDPI this year

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): 1 Million for 1 Billion (1M1B) on Wednesday announced its affiliation with the United Nations Department of Public Information (UNDPI) and stressed that it will be the only Indian NGO to partner the Department this year for disseminating information about priority issues of the United Nations.

1M1B Foundation along with 21 other non-governmental organizations from various countries will also be spreading awareness about the role of the United Nations in the world.

"We are very excited and honoured to be affiliated with the UN Department of Public Information as this collaboration will not only promote the high ideals of the UN but also help us in our goal to activate a million young leaders and entrepreneurs who will drive a billion people out of poverty," Manav Subodh, Co-Founder of 1M1B said on the partnership.

He further added that this alliance will help to build new relationships with additional regional non-governmental organizations and seek their participation and involvement in the work of the United Nations.

"1M1B will also be playing an important role in reminding Governments of their pledges, including the pledge made by all United Nations Member States to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," the statement from the Company said about their association with the UNDPI.

The aim of this collaboration is to work on a wide range of issues including the Sustainable Development Goals highlighting education, environmental protection, cultural awareness, youth empowerment amongst others. (ANI)