 Rahul Gandhi evades questions on Budget, BJP says 'he couldn't understand it'
By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 02:43 PM
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday did not respond to questions on Budget 2018.

Like previous year, it was anticipated from the Gandhi scion to slam and criticise the Budget which was laid out in the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley this morning but the former did not say a word to curious reporters who were seeking his first reaction.

'Nothing for middle class': Major highlights from Modi govt's last budget

Taunting Rahul was BJP's Prem Shukla who said, "Rahul Gandhi had nothing to say as most of his speeches are tutored. He did not understand the Budget."



When asked about why he zipped past reporters without giving his views, Congress' Akhilesh Pratap Singh defended his party president saying it wasn't a "big issue" and took the opportunity to call the Budget "flop and failed".

Since Modi government took over in 2014, Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders have been calling the Budget anti-poor and pro-corporate.

