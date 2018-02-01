 Mumbai to get another suburban rail network, doubling of tracks: Jaitley
He said the government is planning an additional suburban network of 150 km in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore, including elevated corridors in some sections.

Updated: 01 Feb 2018 01:56 PM
(Image for representational purposes only/ AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it plans doubling of 90 km of the railway tracks in Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 11,000 crore and also proposed an additional suburban network of 150 km in the city.

"The Mumbai transport system, which is also the lifeline of the city, is being expanded and augmented at 90 km of double line track at an estimated cost of Rs 11,000 crore," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech in Parliament.

He said the government is planning an additional suburban network of 150 km in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore, including elevated corridors in some sections.

The Finance Minister said that to cater to the growth of Bengaluru metropolis, the government has planned a suburban rail network of 160 km at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore.

