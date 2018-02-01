Kejriwal lashes out on Budget 2018; says BJP continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi

I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2018
"I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said in a tweet.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also termed the budget as "disappointing", saying that the Narendra Modi government has been treating people in Delhi as second-grade citizens.
Not a single extra rupee increased in Delhi’s share in Central taxes since 2001-02, stays at Rs 325 Cr. No other part of India gets such treatment.
BJP govt at Center continues to treat Delhi residents as second-grade citizens. N/1
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 1, 2018
In a series of tweets, he expressed his displeasure over the budget in matters ranging from the absence of plans to regularise unauthorised colonies, to not allocating electric buses to reduce air pollution in the city.
Stressing land in Delhi comes under the central government, he said there still "no plans announced to regularise unauthorised colonies or give more land to Delhi government to build clinics, schools, hospitals and bus depots".
"Delhi police comes under Centre. Yet no plans or schemes announced to tackle crime and issues of women safety that have made Delhi the crime capital of India. Highly disappointing," read another tweet.
"Not a single extra rupee increased in Delhi's share in Central taxes since 2001-02, stays at Rs 325 Cr. No other part of India gets such treatment. BJP government at Center continues to treat Delhi residents as second-grade citizens," Sisodia said.
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 04:32 PM