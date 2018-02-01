Kejriwal lashes out on Budget 2018; says BJP continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he was disappointed with the Union Budget and the BJP-led central government has continued its "step-motherly treatment" to the city state."I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said in a tweet.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also termed the budget as "disappointing", saying that the Narendra Modi government has been treating people in Delhi as second-grade citizens.Kejriwal also retweeted this post.In a series of tweets, he expressed his displeasure over the budget in matters ranging from the absence of plans to regularise unauthorised colonies, to not allocating electric buses to reduce air pollution in the city.Stressing land in Delhi comes under the central government, he said there still "no plans announced to regularise unauthorised colonies or give more land to Delhi government to build clinics, schools, hospitals and bus depots"."Delhi police comes under Centre. Yet no plans or schemes announced to tackle crime and issues of women safety that have made Delhi the crime capital of India. Highly disappointing," read another tweet."Not a single extra rupee increased in Delhi's share in Central taxes since 2001-02, stays at Rs 325 Cr. No other part of India gets such treatment. BJP government at Center continues to treat Delhi residents as second-grade citizens," Sisodia said.