Here's what to expect from Budget 2018



The budgets is likely lay its focus on the middle class section of the society and may hold schemes which would favour the middle class



The budget is also likely to be inclined towards the women and is likely to have pro-women plans



Considering the repeated protests and demands by the peasants, he agricultural sector and farmers are also likely to enjoy certain benefits from the budget



Also, people with an annual income upto 3 lakh are likely to be redempted from paying tax



Another benefit that the farmers may have from the budget, as the government is likely to provide loans at a cheaper interest rates



Also, people planning to buy a house are likely to enjoy benefit as the interest rate on home loan is likely to be reduced



New Delhi: Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitely is set to present the much-awaited union budget for the current fiscal year at 11 am on Thursday. The same would decide government’s expenditures for the entire year.Even the railway budget will be presented by the government today.The budget will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last budget as a new government is likely to be elected next year.