Here is how farmers will benefit from Budget 2018

Here is how farmers benefit from the BUDGET 2018:
- As per FM Jaitley, the government would aim to double farmer income by 2022
- Will give farmer 1.5times of their expenses
- 470 Agriculture produce market committee will be linked to E-NAM (National Agriculture Market)
- Organic farming will increase in farms with land over 1,500 hectares
- Rs 200 crore to link cottage industry with organic farming
- Allocate Rs 500 crore for operation green for potatoes, tomatoes and onions wjich are consumed throughout the year
- Fsihery and aqua culture fund will be created and will be allocated Rs10,000 crore each
- 42 mega food parks will be created
- For loan in farm sector Rs 11 lakh crore have been allotted
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 12:11 PM