Here is how farmers will benefit from Budget 2018



As per FM Jaitley, the government would aim to double farmer income by 2022



Will give farmer 1.5times of their expenses



470 Agriculture produce market committee will be linked to E-NAM (National Agriculture Market)



Organic farming will increase in farms with land over 1,500 hectares



Rs 200 crore to link cottage industry with organic farming



Allocate Rs 500 crore for operation green for potatoes, tomatoes and onions wjich are consumed throughout the year



Fsihery and aqua culture fund will be created and will be allocated Rs10,000 crore each



42 mega food parks will be created



For loan in farm sector Rs 11 lakh crore have been allotted



New Delhi: Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented his government’s last Union Budget in the parliament. The budget has special provisions for the farmers and farm sector and a huge amount of money has been allotted for the same.