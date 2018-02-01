 Here is how farmers will benefit from Budget 2018
470 Agriculture produce market committee will be linked to E-NAM

New Delhi: Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented his government’s last Union Budget in the parliament.  The budget has special provisions for the farmers and farm sector and a huge amount of money has been allotted for the same.

Here is how farmers benefit from the BUDGET 2018:

  • As per FM Jaitley, the government would aim to double farmer income by 2022

  • Will give farmer 1.5times of their expenses

  • 470 Agriculture produce market committee will be linked to E-NAM (National Agriculture Market)

  • Organic farming will increase in farms with land over 1,500 hectares

  • Rs 200 crore to link cottage industry with organic farming

  • Allocate Rs 500 crore for operation green for potatoes, tomatoes and onions wjich are consumed throughout the year

  • Fsihery and aqua culture fund will be created and will be allocated Rs10,000 crore each

  • 42 mega food parks will be created

  • For loan in farm sector Rs 11 lakh crore have been allotted

