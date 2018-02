CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's 2018-19 budget was "unconnected to ground realities".In his reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's last full budget before the next Lok Sabha election, Yechury said it "is a textbook exercise in post-truth".Jaitley said India was poised to become a $5 trillion economy soon.