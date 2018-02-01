Budget for health sector: Govt to spend RS 5 lakh /family per year

What does budget hold for the Health Sector?
- The government plans to make a health wellness sector and launch Health Protection Scheme, which would help poor families
- Rs 5 lakh per family, per year to be provided to poor families. This would be biggest government funded health scheme funded by the government worldwide
- The same would be provided to 1o crore people
- Government has also planned to provide Rs 600 crore for the treatment of TB patients
- 24 new medical colleges will be opened
- 71 crore will be spent to make washrooms in rural areas which would help in maintaining hygiene and avoid several lack of hygiene related diseases
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 01:38 PM