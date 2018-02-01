 Budget for health sector: Govt to spend RS 5 lakh /family per year
New Delhi: Though the middle class section of the society doesn’t seem to benefit directly from the Union Budget 2018, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, several new schemes have been introduced for the Health sector, the perks of which can be enjoyed eventually.

What does budget hold for the Health Sector?

  • The government plans to make a health wellness sector and launch Health Protection Scheme, which would help poor families

  • Rs 5 lakh per family, per year to be provided to poor families. This would be biggest government funded health scheme funded by the government worldwide

  • The same would be provided to 1o crore people

  • Government has also planned to provide Rs 600 crore for the treatment of TB patients

  • 24 new medical colleges will be opened

  • 71 crore will be spent to make washrooms in rural areas which would help in maintaining hygiene and avoid several lack of hygiene related diseases

