Budget for health sector: Govt to spend RS 5 lakh /family per year



The government plans to make a health wellness sector and launch Health Protection Scheme, which would help poor families



Rs 5 lakh per family, per year to be provided to poor families. This would be biggest government funded health scheme funded by the government worldwide



The same would be provided to 1o crore people



Government has also planned to provide Rs 600 crore for the treatment of TB patients



24 new medical colleges will be opened



71 crore will be spent to make washrooms in rural areas which would help in maintaining hygiene and avoid several lack of hygiene related diseases



New Delhi: Though the middle class section of the society doesn’t seem to benefit directly from the Union Budget 2018, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, several new schemes have been introduced for the Health sector, the perks of which can be enjoyed eventually.