 Budget 2018: What's cheaper, what's expensive
Search

Budget 2018: What's cheaper, what's expensive

Budget 2018: A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier.

By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 03:23 PM
Budget 2018: What's cheaper, what's expensive

A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier

NEW DELHI: A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.

However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items in Budget 2018.

The following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:

  • Cars and motorcycles

  • Mobile phones

  • Silver

  • Gold

  • Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

  • Sunglasses

  • Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

  • Perfumes and toilet waters

  • Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

  • Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss

  • Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,

  • Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

  • Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays

  • Truck and Bus radial tyres

  • Silk Fabrics

  • Footwear

  • Coloured gemstones

  • Diamonds

  • Imitation jewellery

  • Smart watches/wearable devices

  • LCD/ LED TV panels

  • Furniture

  • Mattresses

  • Lamps

  • Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks

  • Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds

  • Video game consoles

  • Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools

  • Cigarette and other lighters, candles

  • Kites

  • Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil


The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:

  • Raw cashew nuts

  • Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

  • Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants

  • Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.

For BUDGET 2018 News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Budget 2018: How customs duty hike on mobile phones is going to hurt you

trending now

VIDEO
Rajasthan By-Election: BJP AHEAD on Mandalgarh seat, Congress leading ...
INDIA
Budget 2018: 'Arun Jaitley fails fiscal consolidation test, this failure ...
Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches The 2018 Hayabusa