Budget 2018: What's cheaper, what's expensive



Cars and motorcycles



Mobile phones



Silver



Gold



Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry



Sunglasses



Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein



Perfumes and toilet waters



Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations



Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss



Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations,



Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery



Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays



Truck and Bus radial tyres



Silk Fabrics



Footwear



Coloured gemstones



Diamonds



Imitation jewellery



Smart watches/wearable devices



LCD/ LED TV panels



Furniture



Mattresses



Lamps



Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks



Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds



Video game consoles



Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools



Cigarette and other lighters, candles



Kites



Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil





Raw cashew nuts



Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules



Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants



Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.



However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items in Budget 2018.