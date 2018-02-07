Yamaha YZF-R15 v3.0 Launched At Auto Expo 2018



Yamaha has finally pulled the wraps off the India-spec YZF-R15 v3.0. The third iteration of the popular 150cc motorcycle has been on sale in overseas markets for a while now. However, the India-spec motorcycle features a couple of changes to keep its price competitive. The R15 v3.0 has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The R15 v3.0 features a new design that is inspired by the larger R6 and the legendary R1, especially the floating tail section with LED tail lights which seems to have been nicked straight off the latter. The pillion seat has become smaller than before while the new fuel tank design has resulted in a smaller 11-litre fuel tank when compared to the 12-litre one on the previous version. The front fairing stands out as it now features a faux air intake which is flanked by twin all-LED headlamps. The bike also features a fully digital instrument console with 18 functions and large legible fonts displaying the speedometer, odometer and gear position.



The new 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor gets variable valve actuation (VVA) that helps improve performance. The engine produces 19.3PS of power at 10,000rpm and 14.7Nm of torque. This is an increase of 16.3 per cent in power and 4.7 per cent better mileage compared to the previous version that put out 17PS and 15Nm. Especially noteworthy is the inclusion of an assisted slipper clutch, a feature that we’ve seen only in much bigger sports bikes so far.



Although the R15 v3.0 sold in overseas markets feature upside down front forks and ABS, these features have been ditched on the Indian version to lower costs. Instead, the India-spec bike gets conventional front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while ABS is not offered even as an option. According to the recent order from the government, all bikes above 125cc launched before March 31, 2018, will have to be equipped with ABS as standard from April next year. So, it won’t be long before this very crucial safety feature is added to the new R15. Braking is provided by disc brakes at both ends.



Despite these cost-saving measures, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 commands a substantial premium of Rs 8000 over the second-gen motorcycle, which is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The R15 v3.0 will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, KTM RC 200 and the upcoming Honda CBR 150R.