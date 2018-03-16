 Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours

Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours

By: || Updated: 16 Mar 2018 04:30 PM
Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours


Yamaha’s youth-centric 110cc scooter gets graphic revisions as well



2018 Yamaha Ray ZR



Yamaha has launched two new paint schemes for the Ray ZR, which earlier came in four colour options. The two new two-tone colours -- Dark Blue/Black and Light Blue/Black -- replace the Black/White and Black/Blue paint schemes. The Black/Matte Green and White/Red paint schemes are carried over. The two new paint schemes with the Midnight Black (Dark Night edition) variant launched earlier means that the Ray ZR now comes in 5 colour schemes. 



The Dark Blue/Black, White/Red and Dark Night edition will be exclusively available in disc brake-equipped variants of the Cygnus Ray ZR. The Light Blue/Black and Black/Matte Green will come in both disc and drum brake variants. Other cosmetic changes include minor revisions to graphics: The side panels on the front apron now feature cleaner graphics. 



Prices for the drum brake-equipped Ray ZR is Rs 53,451, and for the disc brake-equipped variant is Rs 55,898 (both ex-showroom Delhi). 



2018 Yamaha Ray ZR



The rest of the scooter remains unchanged. The Ray ZR has been a popular choice among youngsters due to its sharp edgy styling, especially its floating side panels on the front apron, and attractive two-tone paint schemes. Other significant features include a large 21-litre underseat storage, enough to carry a regular-sized full-face helmet, and tubeless tyres.



Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged as well. It is powered by a 113cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 7.1PS of power and 8.1Nm of torque, and is mated to a variomatic transmission. Peppy performance comes courtesy the low kerb weight of 103kg (105kg for disc brake variant). The company claims a mileage of 66kmpl for the Ray ZR. Handling remains one of its strongest attributes thanks to a telescopic front fork setup and a rear single shock absorber. Braking is via drum brakes at both ends, while a 170mm front disc brake is available as an option. 



For 2018 we would have expected a bit more features on the Ray ZR considering the competition now offers features like LED DRLs and digital instrument clusters. Competition comes in the form of the Honda Dio, Suzuki Let’s and TVS Wego.The updated Ray ZR is available at all Yamaha dealerships across India. 


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story EVision’s Tesla-Like Battery Tech To Be Used On Future Tata Electric Vehicles

trending now

VIDEO
Way To Go! Shahnaaz Khan Becomes First Female Sarpanch ...
WORLD
Donald Trump Jr, wife headed for divorce after 12 years
INDIA
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal apologises to ex-Punjab minister Bikram ...