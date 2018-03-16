Yamaha’s Cygnus Ray ZR Gets Two New Colours



Yamaha’s youth-centric 110cc scooter gets graphic revisions as well







Yamaha has launched two new paint schemes for the Ray ZR, which earlier came in four colour options. The two new two-tone colours -- Dark Blue/Black and Light Blue/Black -- replace the Black/White and Black/Blue paint schemes. The Black/Matte Green and White/Red paint schemes are carried over. The two new paint schemes with the Midnight Black (Dark Night edition) variant launched earlier means that the Ray ZR now comes in 5 colour schemes.



The Dark Blue/Black, White/Red and Dark Night edition will be exclusively available in disc brake-equipped variants of the Cygnus Ray ZR. The Light Blue/Black and Black/Matte Green will come in both disc and drum brake variants. Other cosmetic changes include minor revisions to graphics: The side panels on the front apron now feature cleaner graphics.



Prices for the drum brake-equipped Ray ZR is Rs 53,451, and for the disc brake-equipped variant is Rs 55,898 (both ex-showroom Delhi).







The rest of the scooter remains unchanged. The Ray ZR has been a popular choice among youngsters due to its sharp edgy styling, especially its floating side panels on the front apron, and attractive two-tone paint schemes. Other significant features include a large 21-litre underseat storage, enough to carry a regular-sized full-face helmet, and tubeless tyres.



Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged as well. It is powered by a 113cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor that makes 7.1PS of power and 8.1Nm of torque, and is mated to a variomatic transmission. Peppy performance comes courtesy the low kerb weight of 103kg (105kg for disc brake variant). The company claims a mileage of 66kmpl for the Ray ZR. Handling remains one of its strongest attributes thanks to a telescopic front fork setup and a rear single shock absorber. Braking is via drum brakes at both ends, while a 170mm front disc brake is available as an option.



For 2018 we would have expected a bit more features on the Ray ZR considering the competition now offers features like LED DRLs and digital instrument clusters. Competition comes in the form of the Honda Dio, Suzuki Let’s and TVS Wego.The updated Ray ZR is available at all Yamaha dealerships across India.