Yamaha R15 V3.0 Spotted In India



The latest generation of the R15 seems to carry forward the same design and features with the exception of suspension and tyres







Enthusiasts have been waiting for quite a while for the Yamaha R15 v3.0 to come to India. First showcased in Indonesia, the R15 v3.0 brought about Yamaha R6-like styling, segment-first features and a more powerful motor to the mix. The new revisions also bumped up pricing so we expected some cut-downs for the Indian version to keep the price in check. Looks like that’s what Yamaha will be doing with the India-spec version that was spotted plying our roads recently.







The good bits first. The styling remains unchanged. That’s good news as the R6 and R1-inspired sharp lines make the R15 look like a baby R6. The new fuel tank will see a capacity drop from the previous 12 litres on the R15 v2.0 to 11 litres now. The pillion seat size has also reduced, a fallout of the sharp and compact design. It looks like the India-spec version will retain the international model's LED headlamps as well as fully digital instrument cluster.







Going by the ' Variable Valve Actuation' sticker on the fairing, it is safe to assume that the engine we are getting will be the high-powered international-spec version. Highlights on the 155cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single are VVA or Variable Valve actuation, which bumps up power to 19.5PS and torque to 14.7Nm.







The added features and new and more technologically advanced motor will surely drive up price considerably and for a price-conscious market like India, expect Yamaha to drop some features on the bike to keep pricing competitive. The first visual cue to this is the switch to front telescopic forks from the upside down forks that the international model gets. The bike spotted here was also running on MRF tyres, whereas the international one gets IRC tyres.



The R15 v2.0 still commands a fan following owing to its dynamic performance at a competitive price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-Delhi). We expect this version to be replaced by the new one early next year, with a possible launch at the 2018 Auto Expo.