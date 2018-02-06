Yamaha Launches YZF-R15 v3.0 Makes Its Debut At Auto Expo 2018



Priced at Rs xx lakh, the all-new R15 gets new styling, more performance and features







Yamaha has finally pulled the wraps off the India-spec YZF-R15 v3.0. The third iteration of the popular 150cc motorcycle has been on sale in overseas markets for a while now. However, it the India-spec motorcycle features a couple of changes to keep its prices competitive. The bike has been priced at Rs XX lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).







The R15 v3.0 features a new design which seems to be inspired by the larger R6 and the legendary R1, especially the floating tail section, which seems to have been nicked off the latter. The pillion seat has become smaller than before while the new fuel tank design has resulted in a smaller 11-litre fuel tank when compared to the 12-litre one on the previous version. The front fairing stands out as it now features a faux air intake which is flanked by twin all-LEd headlamps. The bike also features a full-digital instrument console that gets large legible fonts displaying the speedometer, odometer and gear position.







The new 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor gets variable valve actuation (VVA) that helps improve performance. The engine produces 19.5PS of power and 14.7Nm of torque. For comparison, the older R15 v2.0 put out 17PS and 15Nm.







Although the bike sold in overseas markets feature upside down front forks and ABS, these features have been ditched to lower costs. Instead, the India-spec bike gets conventional front forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while ABS is not even offered as an option. According to the recent order from the government, all bikes above 125cc launched before March 31, 2018 will have to be equipped with ABS as standard from April next year. So, it won’t be long before this very crucial safety feature is added to the new R15. Braking is provided by a xxmm disc at the front and a xxmm disc at the rear. The IRC tyres seen on the international version have been replaced with locally-sourced MRF ones.







Despite these cost-saving measures, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 commands a substantial premium of Rs xx over the second-gen motorcycle, which is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The R15 v3.0 will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, KTM RC 200 and the upcoming Honda CBR 150R.