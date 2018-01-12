Yamaha Launches 2018 FZ-S FI At Rs 86,042 (ex-Delhi)



New version gets cosmetic updates, rear disc brake







Yamaha has launched the 2018 version of the FZ-S FI. The bike was last updated in June 2014 when it got new bodywork and fuel injection. For 2018, the bike gets a new blue paint finish dubbed ‘Armada Blue’ and new graphics. The rest of the bodywork looks similar to the current version except for the new alloy wheels and new mirror design. The biggest add-on is the inclusion of a 220mm rear disc brake that, in conjunction with the front 282mm disc, should improve braking by a good margin. The rest of the bike remains similar to the current version.



The 149cc air-cooled and fuel-injected engine is expected to remain unchanged, still producing 13.2PS at 8000rpm and 12.8Nm at 6000rpm. It features Yamaha’s Blue Core technology which is said to improve refinement and efficiency.



Speaking on the launch, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales, said, “The legacy of Yamaha’s FZ series in India is all about the inheritance of a unique motorcycling passion. Immensely popular with Indian bikers all the way through almost 10 years from the day it was launched in India, it has won over a million hearts. While its best seller features like build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension are retained, the new additions will excite the present and new customers.”



Priced at Rs 86,042 (ex-showroom Delhi), the FZ-S FI commands a premium of Rs 3,000 over the existing model. The FZ-S FI competes against the Bajaj NS 160, Honda CB Hornet 160 and Suzuki Gixxer. Expect the Fazer FI to carry similar updates in the coming months.