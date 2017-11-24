Yamaha Launches 2017 MT-09 In India At Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)



Yamaha has introduced the new and improved 2017 MT-09 in India at a surprisingly low price of Rs 10.99 lakh. Surprising because the earlier iteration of the MT-09 was sold here at Rs 11.36 lakh mainly because it was brought here as a CBU (completely built unit). The 2017 MT-09 will also be brought into the country as a CBU and the lowered price is a welcome move.







While the 2016 MT-9 offered excellent performance, its chassis was held back by a simple and inherently soft suspension setup. The lack of electronic rider aids, dated design and high asking price did not help attract a lot of customers either and sales remained low until it was discontinued owing to BS-IV norms.







The one we will be getting now was first revealed at the 2016 INTERMOT. It got a fresh and aggressive bodywork that is inspired by the Yamaha MT-10. Apart from the twin LED headlamps and taillamp, it gets a more compact bodywork. The tail section is now 30mm shorter than before and the number plate has been relocated to the tyre hugger for a cleaner look. The seat height has increased by 5mm to 820mm. The instrument console remains the same.







The 847cc liquid-cooled triple-cylinder motor remains the same as before and that's not a bad thing as it delivered serious performance. What it gets though is a new exhaust. The six-speed gearbox also gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter now. The motor makes 115PS of power and 87.5Nm of torque which was enough to propel the earlier bike to 100kmph from standstill in a scant 3.7 seconds and push further to a top speed in the region of 230kmph.







The most important upgrade has to be the suspension. While the earlier forks were adjustable for preload and damping, the 41mm upside down front forks are now adjustable for compression as well. The rear monoshock remains adjustable for preload and damping. The new suspension is bound to solve the older bike’s biggest drawbacks of a softer suspension and improve dynamic capability.



Reducing the price of the MT-09 brings it closer to its competitors, especially the current benchmark, the Triumph Street Triple RS. It will also compete against the Kawasaki Z900, MV Agusta Brutale 800, Aprilia Shiver 900 and the new Ducati Monster 821 that is expected next year.