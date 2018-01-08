Yamaha India Issues Official Recall For FZ 25 And Fazer 25



The recall is a precautionary one to check the loosening of head bolts







Yamaha India will be recalling its Fazer 25 and FZ 25 to check for possible loosening of engine cylinder head cover bolts. Both the Fazer 25 and FZ 25 share the same engine. Yamaha says that the bolts that hold the cylinder head covers together might have been incorrectly tightened, leading to them loosening over time. This might in some cases lead to the engine leaking compression via the head gasket. The issue lies with Yamaha’s 250cc single cylinder engines manufactured post January 2017.



That includes 21,640 units of FZ 25 and 2,257 units of Fazer 25. In total, that is 23,897 bikes that are potentially affected.







Yamaha India will be personally contacting the customers of the affected bikes. The bikes will be checked for loose head cover bolts and if found so, will be tightened to the correct torque specification. This will be done free of cost.







Yamaha launched the FZ 25 in January 2017 and the Fazer 25 later in August 2018. The FZ 25 is a 250cc naked bike. Its 249cc air-cooled single cylinder motor makes a modest 20.9PS and 20Nm of torque. The bike is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Fazer 25 is the faired version of the FZ 25. It uses the same motor in the same state of tune but weighs 6 kilos more.



It is commendable of Yamaha India to come forth and issue a public recall rather than silently rectifying the issue. Further details from the manufacturer are awaited.