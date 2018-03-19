Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Looks Livelier than Ever- New Colors Added







The Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR’s offering column has new colors to entice the audience. Clearly targeting the youth, the 110cc scooter now comes in five shades, of which four are brand new, including Matte Green, Maverick Blue (light blue shade), Armada Blue (darker blue) and Rooster Red. The previously offered Dark Night paint scheme is still there to buy.







The Yamaha Ray ZR Drum variant is available in two shades: Maverick Blue and Matte Green, and is priced at INR 53,451 (ex-showroom Delhi) while the Cygnus Ray ZR Disc is available in all the five colors mentioned above at a price tag of INR 56,898 (ex-showroom Delhi). The colors are vibrant and make the scooter look livelier than before. With the inclusion of these new colors the brand aims to spice up the segment and attract new customers towards its camp.







Talking about the style elements, the scooter features dual-tone color scheme, chequered design near the end, blackened visor, extended shrouds with Yamaha ZR graphics and incorporated front turn blinkers. Other notable aspects include tubeless tyres, rear aluminum grab rail, comfortable seat with a two-level raised rear section, convenient front pockets and underseat storage of 20 litres.







At heart, it houses a single-cylinder, air-cooled 113cc power mill that produces max power and torque figures of 7.2PS at 7500rpm and 8.1Nm at 5000rpm respectively. The scooter is suspended on telescopic front forks and an unit-swing suspension system at the rear. For braking duties, there are drums at both ends. However, there is an optional disc brake variant on offer too.



The Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR is an entry-level scooter with contemporary design and economical engine. The addition of new paint schemes will only do good to the sales figures and offer tough times to rivals like the Honda Dio and TVS Wego.