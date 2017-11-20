Will The Upcoming Lexus RX 7-Seat SUV Come To India?

While the regular 5-seat SUV is already on sale here, we believe Lexus will have a better chance of fending off rivals like the Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90 with a seven-seat version

Toyota’s luxury division, Lexus, has confirmed that the three-row version of the RX SUV - the RX L - will make its global debut on November 29, 2017, at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, some of you may already know that the 5-seat version of the RX SUV, which made its international debut in 2015, was introduced in the Indian market in March this year. So, is there a possibility that Lexus India could launch the 7-seat version to give prospective customers a more flexible option? Let’s find out.

Pictured: Lexus RX 450h

If there was ever a downside to the regular RX SUV, it would be the fact that it lacked the ability to seat seven people. Its rivals such as the Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90 have always offered three-row seating and been very popular offerings in a country that is crazy about SUVs. While we cannot gauge the market’s response to the Lexus RX yet, we believe the introduction of a 7-seat version will help make it more popular among SUV buyers here. Further, being a direct import, the current version of the RX sold here is relatively expensive for a 5-seat SUV. Hence, for an SUV with a price tag of well over Rs 1 crore, an RX with the ability to seat seven would make better sense to prospective customers.

Like the regular 5-seat model, the RX L will be available in two guises - the RX 350 L (petrol) and the RX 450h L (hybrid). While only the RX 350 L will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Lexus is expected to showcase the RX 450h L at a later date. Since the fourth-gen RX range of SUV is nearing its mid-life cycle, we expect the upcoming SUV to feature minor cosmetic updates to its exterior as well as the interior.

In terms of the mechanicals, the RX L is expected to borrow the powertrain options from the regular RX SUV. Hence, you can expect both the 3.5-litre naturally-aspirated V6 and the same engine coupled to electric motors to make an appearance in the longer SUV. If Lexus launches the RX L in India, expect the greener hybrid version, which makes 312PS of max power and 335Nm of peak torque in the RX 450h, to be the only powertrain option on offer. This motor will help the Lexus SUV achieve a better fuel efficiency figure when compared to its peers from Germany and Sweden. For reference, the RX 450h has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.8kmpl. So, will the RX L make its way to India? For now, we can only wait and watch. So, stay tuned to CarDekho for more details on the RX L SUV.

