Where Is The Renault Captur Automatic?

When launched, the Renault Captur will only be available with a manual transmission mated to the Duster’s 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Renault is planning an assault on the Hyundai Creta with its upcoming flagship SUV, the Captur. While the Renault Captur may have got its underpinnings and styling right, there are no automatic variants on offer for now. The Creta, on the other hand, offers an automatic transmission with both its petrol and diesel engine options and they are popular variants as well.

On the bright side, Renault has confirmed that the Captur's automatic variants are in pipeline. The French automaker, however, has not stated any specific timeline for its introduction. We expect the Captur automatic to arrive in the early part of next year.

The Renault Duster, however, is available with an automatic gearbox. The best part is that both the petrol and diesel variants get them. While the recently introduced 1.5-litre petrol engine comes with a CVT (continuously variable transmission), the 1.5-litre diesel engine gets a 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). Though the petrol variant of the Captur is likely to get the CVT from the Duster (even the Brazil-spec Captur uses the same), the diesel is unlikely to get the AMT considering the Captur’s position as a premium offering.

In Europe, the same 1.5-litre dCi diesel with the Captur and the Duster comes with Renault's 6-speed EDC automatic (Efficient Dual Clutch). It would be a perfect weapon if Renault plans to beat the Hyundai Creta, which has a 6-speed torque converter auto! The 6-speed EDC can also be offered with the upcoming second-gen Duster in the country. It remains to be seen what Renault has planned for the Captur in India.

Check out the Captur in detail here: Renault Captur: All You Need To Know