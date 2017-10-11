What’s More On Offer In The New Isuzu MUX Over The MU7?

Isuzu launched the facelifted version of its MUX SUV at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2017 MUX replaces the MU7 in several markets. Earlier, the pre-facelift version of the MUX had replaced the MU-7 in some global markets but not India. The facelift gets a lot of interesting features over the existing version. Once its dealership network is strengthened in India, the Isuzu MUX could certainly pose a threat to its rivals, the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The MU-7 debuted in the country in 2012 alongside the D-Max, but while the latter got an update last year, the former’s was still due. The SUV failed to grab the attention of buyers, thanks to its dated looks and boxy styling. However, with the recent update, the vehicle sheds all the bulky looks and adorns a more contemporary design. Let’s see what else the new Isuzu SUV gets over the current MU-7.

On the outside

Putting it straight, the MUX looks more premium than the MU-7. It shares some of its parts with the Chevrolet Trailblazer and thus, gives glimpses of the Chevy from certain angles. The front is a complete departure from its predecessor, with dual slat grille dipped in chrome, newer projector headlamps with clear-lens turn indicators, and redesigned bumper and fog lamp housings. The boxy appearance is ditched for a curvier stance this time. While the LED DRLs make their way to the MUX, the scooped bonnet of the MU-7 gets a miss.

Overall, the facelifted SUV measures 4825mm x 1860mm x 1825mm (LxWxH). This makes it shorter in length (by 130mm), but wider (by 60mm) and taller (by 25mm) than the MU-7. The ground clearance too has gone up by 10mm to 230mm. In due course, the MUX goes smaller with 2845mm of wheelbase compared to the current version’s 3050mm. With the wheelbase going south, it’s highly likely that the cabin space will shrink.

As evident in the side profile, the MUX gets massive wheel arches with pronounced fenders, all black B-pillars; the C-pillars get thicker, but eventually the rear quarter glass area blends with the rear windshield, thereby helping more natural light to come in and paving way for clearer rear view for the driver. It flaunts new 18-inch alloy wheels as against the 17-inchers in the MU-7.

Coming to the rear, there’s a redesigned bumper, new tail lamp cluster, new silhouettes, smaller exhaust, new fog lamp positioning (more towards the corners). The tail lamps are in line with the current trend of being smaller and sharper in design, along with LED treatment.

On the inside

Just like its exterior, the interiors of the MU-7 also look dated. The new MUX, however, strikes out most of them. It feels fresh and modern with evident Trailblazer traits; for instance, the steering, instrument cluster and dash layout all underline their Chevy routes. There’s a dual-tone dashboard with faux wood inserts across the cabin. The features making way include cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control.

On the performance side

The MU-7 was powered by a 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which pumps out top power of 163PS at 3600rpm and 360Nm of max torque at 1800-2800rpm. The new MUX continues to share the same motor in India, though its international version gets increased power - 177PS from a similar capacity mill. Just like the MU-7, the MUX is also available with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission option along with an AWD setup.

With MUX's production via CKD route in its first facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, Isuzu has managed to keep its prices aggressive. They fall in the price bracket of Rs 23.99-25.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

