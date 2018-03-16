Weekly Wrap-Up: Tata Nano GenX Driven, Launching Soon; Toyota Introduced Camry Facelift at Rs 28.80 Lac

In the last week of April, Toyota launched the facelift of its hybrid saloon Camry at Rs 28.80 Lac and Tata owned Land Rover introduced Range Rover Autobiography Edition at Rs. 3.75 Crore. The Autobiography Edition is now the Land Rover’s most expensive SUV in country. This iteration of the standard Range Rover is over 160mm longer in wheelbase, hence the name LWB (Long Wheelbase). Also, this week we drove the next gen Tata Nano to see what’s new in the India’s most affordable AMT hatch.

Tata Nano GenX : First Drive

When Tata announced the Nano or the One Lakh Rupee car as it was called, its objective was simple, put India on wheels. For the millions of motorcyclists who travel with 3 or 4 people on it, or the common man who aspires to own a set of four wheels or the upper class people who would just use it as their third or fourth car or for grocery shopping. While the idea was right, Tata could not really get the execution spot on and as a result, you see far less Nano’s on the road than what Tata had ideally predicted. Read More

Launch News

Toyota Camry & Hybrid Version Facelift Launched in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the facelifted Camry and its hybrid derivative at INR 28.80 & INR 31.92 lacs respectively. Showcased at last year’s Moscow International Motor Show, refreshments on this new model are just the cosmetic ones, while the powertrain has been left unchanged. Read More

Range Rover Autobiography edition now in India at Rs. 3.75 Crore

Land Rover, the Tata owned brand has offered its range topping Range Rover LWB Autobiography edition at an eye watering Rs 3.75 Crore and Rs 3.85 Crore (diesel and petrol respectively, ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it the most expensive SUV in Rover’s line up as well as in our country. This iteration of the standard Range Rover is over 160mm longer in wheelbase, hence the name LWB (Long Wheelbase). Making it first appearance in 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show it has finally made it here. Read More

Spied & Upcoming Car News

Maruti Suzuki SX4 S-Cross Spotted with 1.6 Badging

The much anticipated Maruti’s Compact SUV, the SX4 S-Cross is yet again caught on camera and this time it is badged with a ‘1.6’ moniker on the rear. This could indicate that either it will be getting Suzuki’s 1.6 litre petrol or 1.6 litre Fiat sourced diesel, as both these are offered in UK market. Read More

Now Book Your Tata Nano GenX AMT with Advance Payment of Rs 5,000

As the Tata Motors is prepping up for the launch of its new Nano GenX, dealers across the country have started taking booking with an upfront payment of Rs 5,000. Word around the town is that the new Tata Nano GenX will be launched in four trims, XE, XM, XT and the AMT model XTA. Read More

See the Next-gen Toyota Fortuner Interiors!

Next-gen Toyota Hilux has been spied recently inside-out, wait, we were discussing Fortuner, right? Well we are, Hilux is Fortuner’s pick-up twin sibling and they share faces and cabin! Reportedly, Toyota will reveal the next-gen pickup in a couple of months, before the Fortuner this year. Read More

Maruti Celerio Diesel Spied Once Again; Likely to Launch in a Couple of Weeks

Get ready for another Maruti’s crème de la crème as the carmaker is about to launch its Celerio diesel model in the market very soon. The car’s spypics have been floating on the internet for quite sometime and till date, about 8 different colors of the car have been spotted. That simply directs our mind towards our nearby showrooms as the launch seems to be imminent, say a couple of weeks from now. Read More

Hyundai Santa Fe Receives 8-inch infotainment system

Hyundai India is offering a brand new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Santa Fe. Interestingly, the Korean automaker hasn’t done any promotion for this new addition. The website is showing the latest brochure with the updated infotainment system and automatic lighting function. Read More

Renault and Hyundai to offer AMT Soon in India

There’s no denying the fact that AMTs are rapidly getting popular despite their lack of smoothness and jerky power delivery. Maruti Celerio was the first car to introduce this tech in India while Tata became the first to offer it with a diesel engine in Zest. Now country’s second largest manufacturer - Hyundai and French automaker - Renault also wants to cash on the opportunity. For Hyundai, it's likely the Grand i10 to get AMT first then next-gen EON while for Renault its most likely to be their global small car ‘XBA’, which will be making its world premiere on May 20, 2015 in the country. Moreover, unlike Maruti or Tata, both the manufacturer will source AMT from ZF Sachs. Read More

All New Jaguar XF Spied Testing in India

The recently revealed all-new Jaguar XF has arrived in the country, the vehicle was spied testing in Bangalore. Jaguar made the world preview of the sedan recently at the 2015 New York Auto Show. The new XF will compete majorly with BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, Audi A6 and is expected to launch next year in India. Read More

News From Around the Corner

Mahindra Trims down Scorpio's Black Plastic Cladding From Tailgate

Mahindra has finally decided to cut down the black plastic cladding from the tailgate of Scorpio. The automaker has received feedbacks from its customer to reduce the size of black cladding and is now limited only to the center part with Scorpio badge in middle. The changes in design are done across all the models. Read More

CarDekho.com acquires BuyingIQ.com

Girnar Software Pvt Ltd., parent company of India’s #1 auto portal CarDekho.com, announced the acquisition of BuyingIQ.com, an intelligent shopping engine, for an undisclosed amount. This is CarDekho’s second acquisition within a year, the last one being the prominent auto portal Gaadi.com in Sep’14. Read More

Tata Release Official Pictures of 2015 Nano GenX Easy Shift - AMT

Tata has given Nano a comprehensive mid-life facelift, they have revealed the very first pictures of updated Nano on their social media page. Tata’s debutant automatic hatchback will be launched in coming weeks. Read More

Interesting Feature Article

Series 1: How Can You Look So Beautiful at 51 - Ford Mustang

We age and lose the charm, but it’s other way round for cars, they grow and look young as ever! Look at the Mustang, the pony is 51 years old and damn it looks hot as hell since 1964. In its sixth generation, Mustang for the first time, literally in half a century of history, got the wheel on the right side and folks at ‘Blue Oval’ are confident that there’s not one spot left in the world, that doesn't get a Mustang. Read More

Who Owns What; Major Stakeholders in Big Car Companies Part-2

Do you know LIC of India owns a piece of 3.94% in Tata Motors and 5.94% in Maruti Suzuki? Coz it's just business, nothing personal. In our Part 1 of Who Owns What Series we already covered Owners and Stakeholders of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra. But as you know the list doesn't ends here so its time to check who owns the majority of shares in some of the other major foreign automakers. Read More

The New One - All about the new BMW 1 Series

BMW introduced the 1 Series in 2005, making it easier for the consumers to buy a Bimmer. The German automaker has sold nearly two million 1 Series models since its debut and now has launched the new 1 Series with new refreshed exterior and interior design, new engines and additional EfficientDynamics technologies fitted as standard. The new BMW 1 Series will soon be launched in India and we take a closer look at the car. Read More

DRLs - The Dawn Of A New Era

What introduced as a safety purpose in Scandinavian countries is turning out to be a major designing element. I’m talking about DRLs - Daytime Running Lights. Sweden was the first country in the Scandinavian region to impose strict regulations on the use of DRLs in 1977 and currently vehicles in many countries come standard with daytime running lights. DRLs use less power than the main lamps and initially were Halogen lamps while LEDs have replaced them nowadays, almost entirely. Read More

Auto Guide

6 Car Tyre Care Tips

Tyres are the feet of a vehicle, your car may have massive horsepower or the best fuel efficiency around but to maintain the best of these you need to take care of your tyre. It is the only contact of your car to the ground and hence is very vital. Both on the safety perspective and on the performance point of view. The following tips will help you maintain your car tyre’s health at its best and save you from compromising on your safety. Read More

Know your cars cooling system

As you already know the internal combustion engine equipped in your car needs a very efficient cooling system to make it work immaculately. A radiator system sits in front with a network of tubes to specifically perform this necessary task. The liquid that withstands high heat levels of the engine in called a coolant, that green stuff sitting in a reservoir under the bonnet remember, and also protects aluminium parts in the engine. Read More

