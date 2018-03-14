Weekly Wrap-up: Tata launches the Zest, Hyundai gets the new i20

Except the long weekend, this has been an interesting weekend for car launches. To begin with, the new Hyundai Elite i20 is here. This is an all-new Hyundai hatchback that replaces the current one. The new i20 makes its global debut in India and this will be further showcased at the upcoming Paris Motor Show.

The other major launch was the Tata Zest, this new compact sedan is the next-generation product from the Indian-grown automaker. Tata Motors see an upgrade in its quality and has even bumped up the dealerships as it has hired thousands of new people to enhance the sales and service experience for this new product. The company has priced it very aggressively too.

Zest from Tata Motors: Variants, Features & Prices

Leading Indian auto manufacturer Tata Motors on Tuesday ended its four-year product launch drought, and introduced Zest, a sub-four meter compact sedan priced at INR 4.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The cheapest offering in its category, the car competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki DZire, Honda Amaze, and the recently-launched Hyundai Xcent. Read more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz production starts early for expected imminent demand

Maruti is aware of the anticipation and excitement that Ciaz sedan has gathered since the expo. As per the certain images hovering over the internet, the company has already started the production of the upcoming Ciaz ahead of its launch in the staring week of September. Read more

BMW X3 facelift to be launched on August 28, 2014

We earlier reported that BMW will launch the X3 facelift in August but now it is confirmed that the Bavarian manufacturer will introduce the upgraded version of X3 on coming 28 August, 2014. BMW X3 made its world debut at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year which featured cosmetic changes along with some mechanical upgrades. Recently, the automaker also Upgraded BMW X5 along with the introduction of 7 series ActiveHybrid and 7 Series Signature at the Bridal Fashion Week 2014. Read more

Toyota considering Lexus LFA's successor

Lexus' long-term plan includes a successor to its limited make LFA supercar, said Mark Templin, Vice President of Lexus. But according to him, it could be as long as three decades before it hits the showrooms.

“Akio believes that every generation deserves to have a car like an LFA, so we’re building an LFA for the generation we have today,” Templin said in Kyushu, Japan, before a ceremony for the new Lexus NX crossover. “At some point, there may be another special car for another generation,” he said, without providing specifics. Read more

New 2015 Dodge Charger for the American cops

For 2015, the Dodge Charger Pursuit - America's high-performance police vehicle - has been redesigned, infused with more safety and security, technology and pursuit-rated hardware, while offering 370 horsepower, factory-installed Mopar upfit packages and all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for maximum tactical performance, all-weather traction and fuel-efficiency. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover completes five years in India

Jaguar and Land Rover is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its presence in India. To mark this occasion, the company announced attractive and unique three-year service plans on some of its models for its customers in India. Read more

Renault Showcases Duster 4WD; Launch Next Month

Renault India has started showcasing the new Duster 4WD to media fraternity (Four-Wheel-Drive – 4X4); the launch is slated for next month. This AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) version is similar to the existing Duster apart from new decals and Duster Adventure edition mods and ofcourse four wheel drive setup! The AWD version is likely to be available in two trims, one of which will be the top-end with all goodies on board and the other one would be low on features. The 4WD version will be costlier than the existing Duster variants. Read more

Hyundai Elite i20 Launched at Rs 4.89 lakh

Hyundai has finally launched its much anticipated Elite i20 premium hatchback at a price tag of Rs 4.89 lakh while the base diesel is priced at Rs 6.10 lakh. The new premium hatchback is based on company's new Fluidic Sculpture 2.0, an updated design philosophy of the previous models. The car features revamped exterior profile and a completely new interiors. Dealers prior to its launch have already started taking advance bookings with a payment of INR 25,000. The carmaker retains Era, Magna and Sportz, Sportz (O) and Asta variants. The car gets its new form which is an outcome of the engineers at Hyundai Motor's Design Centre in Russelsheim, Germany. Read more

Jaguar Lightweight E-Type goes on sale

Jaguar has revealed the prototype of its ‘new’ Lightweight E-Type – a further six of which will be built and sold. The Britain-based automaker had announced that it would be launching the new Lightweight as a part of its previous unfinished project. The Jaguar Heritage division decided to build these vehicles. The cars will be sold as period competition vehicles and all will be suitable for FIA homologation for historic motorsport purposes. Read more

Zest from Tata Motors launched at Rs 4.64 lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched their much awaited compact sedan, Zest at a competitive price of Rs 4.64 lakh for the base XE petrol while the base diesel model XE starts at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Tata has launched the Zest in four variants in petrol and five variants in diesel trim. With the launch of Zest, the compact sedan segment gets more fierce. Zest will get tough competition from Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze and recently launched Hyundai Xcent. Read more

BMW 7 Series Signature launched

BMW India has launched the new 7 Series Signature at the Bridal Fashion Week 2014. This new 7 Series Signature was presented by a leading Indian fashion designer Suneet Verma. The 7 Series Signature will be made available only in the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine option and it will come with a price tag of Rs 12,200,000. This is ex-showroom pricing, and we won’t see any petrol variants on the 7 Series Signature. Read more

Read More on : Hyundai i20 price