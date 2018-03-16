Weekly Wrap-Up: Renault 'XBA' Unveiling on May 20th; Toyota Camry Facelift Launch on 30th April

Week's biggest news is from the house Renault. The automaker will unveil its new small car, codenamed XBA in India on May 20, 2015. XBA hatchback will be the third volume product for Renault India after Duster and Lodgy. As its a entry level small car, it will majorly rival with Maruti Suzuki Alto 800/K10 and Hyundai Eon. In other launch news, Toyota will too introduce the facelift of Camry sedan in the country on 30th April. The 2015 Toyota Camry was showcased at last year’s Moscow International Auto Show and since then, the speculations of Indian launch rose to the next level. And the expectations are genuine as Camry’s last update held in the year 2012. Also, this year we'll see the departure of Maruti Suzuki Ritz and word around the corner is, Tata Motors is too planning to phase out Vista, Manza and Movus in coming months.

Launch News

Honda Introduces VX(O) Variant in City Line-up at Rs 10.64 Lac

To expand the model lineup of already successful Honda City, the automaker has introduced the new VX(O) variant which is positioned over the existing VX grade in manual transmission in both petrol & diesel trim. The new VX(O) model features an advanced integrated touchscreen audio visual navigation (AVN), something which was missing in this sedan. Honda India has also added a new premium color - White Orchid Pearl in the City line-up. Read More

Dacia Launches Duster Commercial in UK with 1,150 litres of Cargo Space

Renault’s fully owned subsidiary, has ventured into the light commercial vehicle space in the United Kingdom with Duster commercial. Dacia UK states that the Duster Commercial is for people running small businesses, it’s actually a two seater Duster and is priced at £9,595 (approximately Rs. 8.8 lac). The vehicle is currently available to order in UK and is offered in two trims - Ambiance and Lauréate, while first deliveries are slated for late June, 2015. Read More

News From Round The Corner

Maruti to Discontinue Ritz, Ford & Tata to follow suit

The year 2015 will witness the discontinuation of of Maruti Suzuki Ritz, a car that has done average sales for the manufacturer. Maruti sold 34,500 units of Ritz in FY 2014-15, which is pretty low against the number other popular models churning out for the brand. So, the removal of Ritz from the production will help Maruti to focus more on their under-development car, the YRA. Read More

Car Talk with Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations

Renault India is preparing for a second innings with the launch of Lodgy and a new small car by this year end. We talk to Renault India’s CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Sumit Sawhney about the new products, network expansion and the brand’s future in the country. Read More

Farewell to Legend: Mitsubishi to discontinue Lancer EVO, Final Edition out

Mitsubishi is all set to discontinue its all time praised car, the Lancer EVO and to bid it farewell, the Final Edition is out. Only 1,000 of such cars will be made and the bookings have started in Japan. While back in December 2014, the manufacturer showcased a prototype named Lancer EVO X Concept that was put in sinister black paint and was said to pack 473 Bhps. From the Indian perspective, Lancer has had huge fan following and the EVO is been driven by a number of Indian Rally Champions. Read More

Volvo XC90 Excellence is the most luxurious vehicle ever; unveil at Shanghai Auto Show

Volvo Cars has announced its most luxurious vehicle ever built, Volvo XC90 Excellence. The four-seat version of XC90 Excellence compared to the original’s seven seat configuration, creates additional space for rear seat passengers and other luxurious features. The individual reclining rear seats come with massage, ventilation and increased leg room, as well as a retractable control touchscreen, folding tables, a refrigerator with bottle and glass holders, a heating/cooling cup holder and handmade crystal Orrefors glasses. Volvo will officially unveil the XC90 Excellence at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. Read More

Car Pricing News

Mahindra e2o Prices Slashed Considerably

Following the Indian government’s move to subsidise electric vehicles across the country, Mahindra has significantly reduced the prices of all electric e2o. India’s only electric car e2o previously known as REVA, is our only hope as of now that could lead our country’s electric cars dream further. Read More

Land Rover Announces Pricing of 2016 Range Rover Evoque For UK

Land Rover has announced the pricing of its most successful model, the Range Rover Evoque which will be available for customers of UK from September. The SUV will also make its way to Indian showrooms by next year and with the Auto Expo scheduled in 2016, the delivers is expected to start after the showcasing. In UK, the base model of 2016 Range Rover Evoque SE gets a price tag of £30,200 (INR 27.92 lac) while the top of the line HSE DYNAMIC LUX is priced at £48,50 (INR 44.86 lac). Customers can choose their desired vehicles from a wide range of models such as SE, SE Tech, HSE Dynamic, HSE Dynamic Lux and Autobiography. Read More

Save up to Rs.66,000 on Ford Figo this Akshay Tritiya

This Akshay Tritiya, customers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka can enjoy special benefits up to Rs.66,000 on Ford Figo. The special offer includes ongoing discounts, free accessories, and attractive exchange bonus along with a 5 year extended warranty. An additional 20 percent discount on select accessories will also be offered during the period. The special offer is valid during the festive season at all Ford dealerships across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Read More

Spied & Upcoming Cars News

Renault will Make Global Debut of 'XBA' Small Car on May 20th in India

Renault India will unveil their global small car - codenamed ‘XBA’ in India on May 20th, 2015. The anticipated French hatchback will rival the entry level hatch brigade in the country - Maruti Alto 800/K10, Hyundai Eon (facelift expected soon), Chevrolet Spark (dying) and even the Datsun GO. Moreover, the vehicle has been spied testing plenty of times in the country while testing fully camouflaged. Expect the car to launch soon after its global unveiling on 20th May. Read More

Confirmed: Toyota Camry facelift to be launched on 30th April

Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese autogiant has announced to launch the much awaited facelift of Camry sedan in the country on 30th April. The 2015 Toyota Camry was showcased at last year’s Moscow International Auto Show and since then, the speculations of Indian launch rose to the next level. And the expectations are genuine as Camry’s last update held in the year 2012. Read More

Fiat Punto EVO T-JET Spied Packing 135 bhp, Likely to be Called Punto EVO Abarth in India

Fiat India will soon introduce the Abarth brand in the country with the launch of Abarth 595 Competizione (Abarth version of Fiat 500). Abarth is the performance wing of the Italian automaker - Fiat. Second product in the Abarth India range will be the Punto EVO, apart from that, the automaker is also expected to launch the Avventura Abarth. Both the cars are expected to be launched before the festive season and will be priced within 10 lac bracket. Read More

India Bound: Jaguar XE Production Begins at Land Rovers - Solihull Plant

Tata owned British marque starts the production of India bound Jaguar XE at the extended Land Rover Solihull manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom. The new XE plonks Jaguar into entry level luxury segment rivaling Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series majorly throughout the globe. The vehicle is already on sale in UK and is expected to be launched in India at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo, in Feb. Moreover, the Jaguar debutant SUV - F-Pace will also join XE at Landy’s Solihull unit this year. Read More

Tata Safari Storme Facelift Spied - Shows Its Interiors; Launching Soon!

Soon to be launching Tata Safari Storme has been spied recently, shows its refreshed interiors; the spy shots seem to be snapped at some dealer’s stockyard. In the following months, two major launches are in-line for Tata Motors - 2015 Nano GenX AMT and Safari Storme facelift. Read More

Upcoming Tata Nano GenX AMT to Feature Creep Function, Launching Soon!

The soon to be launching 2015 Tata Nano GenX AMT will have a creep function, our sister concern Gaadi.com reports exclusively. This update will be the first major uplift of the Nano, both inside-out including mechanical changes - addition of an AMT (automated-manual transmission). Speaking of the creep function, it helps vastly maneuvering in city’s bumper to bumper traffic, as it starts crawling the vehicle after releasing the brakes without even using the accelerator. Automatic cars possess this creep function, but none of the cars fitted with the AMT gearbox in India offers it - like the Celerio, Alto K10 or even the Tata Zest. Read More

Hyundai Santa-FE Facelift Spied, Shows Updated Interiors!

Hyundai has started testing the facelifted Santa-FE which is expected to be revealed next year. Speaking of India, the mid-life refreshed Santa-FE is likely to be launched next year or Hyundai India might formally reveal it at the 2016 India Auto Expo. Read More

New gen Hyundai i20 WRC car continues testing

Hyundai is continuing to test the new gen Hyundai i20 WRC car, which will make its debut in the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship. Hyundai Motorsport team’s test driver Kevin Abbring and his co-driver Sebastian Marshall together with Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul recently completed a four-day testing of the new car in the Spanish region of Almeria. The focus was on the engine and chassis development, as well as altitude testing as the car has been upgraded compared to the version used in previous tests. Read More

Interesting Feature Articles

Top 5 Indigenous Cars, That Define Indian Engineering

The invasion of foreign automaker in the country in late 90s and in 20s, inspired our automakers to grow, while most of them expired over the years, some thrived. The ones which grew in the period, presented their indigenously developed vehicles to fend these foreign manufacturer’s products. We have compiled top-5 developed in India automobiles, which shows brilliance of Indian automotive engineering. But seeing this, it seems like future holds plenty of exciting automobiles that we can ever imagine! Read More

10 Clever Smallest Cars ever built

Ever since the dawn of the automobile, it was the affordable easy-to-run small cars that made it to the mass market. Without the introduction of small cars, owning a personal vehicle would still be out of reach for most of us. They are easy to drive around congested streets and owing to their diminutive dimensions saved a lot of parking space against giant SUVs and lengthy saloons. Read More

5 rarest supercars in the world

There are cars, then there are supercars, and then there are supercars so rare that you’ll probably just see them in pictures. Packed with technology and luxury alike, these are machines so exquisite and expensive, that they are worthy of being kept in a safe, just like in Fast and Furious 7. We bring to you a list of five rarest supercars, which will make you feel lucky if you ever spot one in the flesh in your entire lifetime. Read More

Top 10 CEOs of Automotive World

A CEO or Chief Executive Officer is someone who is responsible for maximizing the value of the company. In automotive companies too, CEOs have to play a vital role and here, growth in a nutshell means 'selling more cars'. Below is the list of top 10 CEOs who stirred the commercial business in tough times to make sure that the entity remains on the growth trajectory. Read More

These Top-5 Brands Should Enter India Right Away!

Indian automobile space is flooded with auto giants from across the globe both in luxury and affordable segments in over last two decades. It was the late 90s period, which saw the maximum no of interventions and the arena at that time was no longer dominated by Hindustan Motors or Premium automobiles, like before. Indeed they started losing grip over the market and are currently lost into the oblivion! Read More

