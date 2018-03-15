Weekly Wrap-up: Mahindra Teases the TUV300 in Commercial, Land Rover Discovery Sport And Ciaz SHVS Launched

The First week of September has witnessed a couple of launches that include the introduction of Land Rover Discovery Sport, Maruti Ciaz SHVS and Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG. While, Mahindra TUV300 was teased once again by Mahindra in their latest commercial and the manufacturer is taking bookings. Hyundai’s i20 N was introduced and drew a lot of attention and the Elite i20 and i20 Active were upgraded with a touchscreen infotainment system. Iconic American brand, Jeep, announced its entry to the Indian automotive space in 2016. The Nissan GTR, aka Godzilla, is also confirmed for this year in India and will woo everyone with its performance. Moreover, Ford has finally ended production of Figo, Classic and the Fiesta.

Launches

Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz SHVS Hybrid; priced from Rs. 8.23 Lacs

Maruti Suzuki has launched a mild hybrid version of its Ciaz mid-size sedan at a starting price of INR 8.23 Lac. Christened as SHVS that stands for Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki, Ciaz now promises to be the most fuel efficiency vehicle in the country with a staggering certified fuel efficiency of 28.09 kmpl in its newest hybrid avatar. Read More

Discovery Sport Launched at Rs. 46.10 lacs

Land Rover has launched the Discovery Sport at a price tag of Rs. 46.10 lacs, Ex-showroom Mumbai. The all new luxury off-roader is a CKD-routed car and, therefore, is reasonably priced. It will be competing against cars like Mercedes-Benz M-Class, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. Read More

Mercedes Benz C63 S AMG Launched at Rs. 1.3 Crore!

Mercedes-Benz continuing with its launch spree,has released another performance product in the market today. Its the C63 S AMG sedan and is priced from Rs. 1.3 Crore onwards, ex-showroom Delhi. The vehicle is powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine similar to the Mercedes AMG GT S which churns out a hefty 510 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-Speed AMG SpeedShift gearbox which shifts gears within milliseconds. Read More

Audi Launches new base variant of A3 Sedan for Rs. 25.50 Lac

Audi India has introduced a new base variant of their A3 sedan. The new A3 40 TFSI Premium is priced at Rs. 25.50 lac (ex-showroom Delhi / Mumbai). The Premium Plus variant which costed Rs 30.2 lac has now been discontinued making 40 TFSI Premium the only petrol variant in the A3 range. This variant is almost 3 lac cheaper than its diesel powered cousin making it a good choice for people looking to make their way into luxury sedan segment. Also, this aggressive pricing creates a Rs. 10 lac gap between the base Audi and its Merc rival, the CLA which is a CBU product. Read More

Top Features of the Week

Evolution of Maruti Omni

One of the earliest and most versatile car to ever hit the Indian streets was the Maruti Omni. The car with over 15 million satisfied customers, originally started its life as the Suzuki Carry and eventually the seventh generation of this happy little van was rebadged and renamed as the Maruti Omni. Needless to say that this car brought a lot of joy to all the Marutians. Maruti Omni was launched in 1984 and was manufactured and sold by Suzuki’s recently launched Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki. The car is an ideal example of the triumph of a static design in a dynamic world. Read More

Evolution of Honda Accord

Accord was among the early launches in the emerging D car segment of the Indian automotive industry . The car is easily the most versatile saloon that ever made its way to our Indian roads. The car helped us experience international standard for a fraction of the price. Accord didn’t just have enough minerals to keep up with its rivals and but also enough to teach them a thing or two. The car was highly sought after by businessmen who intended on making a statement, as well as speed junkies who were looking for exhilaration of speed and a medium to convey their individualities by the means of customization. So here is a look into the history of the Honda Accord. Read More

Top News Stories

Hyundai Elite i20 and i20 Active Touch Screen Infotainment Variants Price Revealed

India's second largest car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has introduced a 7” touch screen Audio-Video navigation system for its highly sought after Elite i20 and i20 Active models. Hyundai, which happens to be the largest passenger car exporter today offers “Technology with Human Touch” infotainment system. Hyundai feels that tomorrow’s vehicles must provide an optimal driving and comfort environment for the driver as well as the passengers. Read More

Renault Kwid To give 25Kmpl?

Amidst the heat of the advanced booking and the nearing launch of Renault Kwid that has already begun in select cities, the specs of this crossover-hatchback have surfaced. And the most promising thing in these specifications is a reported 25 kmpl of mileage that is more than Maruti Alto's 21.38 kmpl or the Hyundai Eon ’s 21.1 kmpl. Read More

Honda India Launches Amaze and Mobilio Celebration Editions

Honda has launched special editions of Amaze and Mobilio today, christened as Celebration Edition. It is the time of the year when manufacturers start rolling out special editions to attract customer during the imminent festive season. Read More

Confirmed: Nissan GT-R Coming to India this Year

There were rumours about the Nissan GT-R coming to India this year, but now in an interview with Cardekho in Yokohama, Japan - Mr Christian Mardrus (Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Management Committee for Africa, Middle East and India, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd) confirmed GT-R for India. The vehicle is most likely to enter later this year. The prices are expected to be in the vicinity of 2 crores. Read More

Jaguar Reveals F-Pace for the First Time, Takes form in an Animatronic Video!

Jaguar has been teasing its first ever crossover, the F-Pace, but lately they have finally showcased its side profile ahead of its Frankfurt Motor Show Reveal. It carries the same design ethics of its siblings and is largely similar to that of the C-X17 Concept. Read More

Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Project Revealed Ahead of Launch! (Image Gallery Inside)

Making its way to the Frankfurt motor show later this month, Bugatti has revealed its Vision Gran Turismo project in pictures. The Vision Gran Turismo project includes 28 auto manufactures and is a brain child of a serial creator Kazunori Yamauchi. It was announced in 2013 when he showcased his plan for a dream two-seat sportscar. Earlier this week, Hyundai also teased images of its N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept project before its unveiling at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Read More

TUV300 Partially Reveals Itself in a New Teaser, Video Inside!

With the launch being just 6 days away, Mahindra has finally decided to give a glimpse of the new TUV300 to its customers. Although the teaser video does not show too much of the vehicle, it will still catch the attention of the people who are genuinely interested to buy the compact, sub-4 meter SUV. Mahindra seems to be obsessed with portraying how tough their new car is. Right from the ‘Battle Tank’ inspired design philosophy to calling it the ‘Tough and stylish’ SUV. They even called the promotional contest ’ARE YOU TOUGH ENOUGH TO WIN THE TUV300’. Now again, in the teaser video, Mahindra are hinting towards the toughness of the vehicle by making it fly through a large fort door and shattering the door into pieces. The location of the advertisement seems similar to the one where the TUV300 was spotted undisguised a week ago. Read More

Its the Best Against the Best: Discovery Sport Takes on the Competition!

Discovery Sport has been launched and the Land Rover has christened it as a versatile SUV. We have already seen the pre-launch response of the premium SUV with more than 200 advance bookings done for the car so far. Now let’s see how it stands against or say will it be able to continue this incredible feat in presence of the prominent cars in this segment Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class? Read More

Renault Teases New Kwid: Expected Launch In Coming Weeks

Renault has released a new teaser image of the upcoming Kwid on their website and social media pages. The cheeky French automaker has declared its latest offering as “the most awaited car of the year”. The car looks particularly vibrant in the showcased red color scheme and it suggests that the car will hit the showrooms in the coming weeks. According to Renault, the Kwid illustrates the ‘Explore’ petal of Renault’s design strategy, a symbol that stands for dynamic performance, robust strength and a taste for adventure. The SUV-Crossover inspired design of the Kwid is a segment first. Read More

Jeep to come in India in 2016 - Probably its Final this Time!

Reportedly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) Jeep brand will finally make its entry into the Indian market early next year with five exclusive dealerships initially. Mr Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India told this to PTI. Expect the company to officially reveal the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Wrangler SUVs at the upcoming 2016 Indian Auto Expo in Feb next year. Read More

New Mahindra XUV500 - Heres why you should buy it and shouldnt

Mahindra has given the XUV500 a facelift to further cement its position as the segment leader. Here are some pointers that tell why you should buy the new Mahindra XUV500 and why you shouldn’t. Read More

Hyundai Increase Creta's production to 7000 units to Meet Outrageous Demand

Hyundai has reportedly increased the production of their latest compact SUV - Creta to meet the overwhelming response it has gathered. Before the launch, Hyundai had announced that they have booked nearly 15,000 units of Creta, but currently, they have registered bookings for around 40,000 units! The company has also delayed the exports of Creta due to heavy demands. Raed More

All New 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted Posing for the Cameras

The next generation 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan was spotted posing for the camers in Canada. The crossover has its unveiling due in the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show 2015. This is the first time the car has been seen without a disguise shooting for an advertisement. 2016 Tiguan will make its entry in the Indian market in 2016 and will most likely be assembled at the VW factory in Chakan. Read More

Renault launches limited edition Duster Explore

Renault India launched the Renault Duster Explore today. Renault says that The Limited Edition Duster Explore ‘ celebrates the essence of adventure and symbolizes the indomitable spirit of exploring the outdoors ‘.Nouveau Orange’ seems to be the theme for this limited edition. Renault has garnished the Duster Explore with plenty of orange accents on both the inside and the outside. Read More

Maruti to Launch Swift SP - A Limited Edition Version of Swift

As the festive season is around the corner and Ford launching the new Figo hatchback in October in order to continue its good run in the hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki too will be launching a special edition of their hot-selling Swift called, the Swift SP. This limited edition version will be based on the LDi/LXi variants and will incorporate additional features like 4-speaker integrated audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, reverse parking sensors, central locking with keyless entry, all four power windows, 60:40 rear seat split, seat and steering covers, fog lamps, wheel covers, blacked out pillars, body colored ORVMs and body side molding. The Swift SP with so many additional features is expected to be priced a bit above the ongoing model. Read More

Hyundai's N tuned i20 N Sport Revealed

As Hyundai pushes its N division forward in the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show with the revival of N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept, it seems they have already started using their in house tuning department. They have revealed a faster version of the ongoing i20, i20 N Sport in South Africa. Like all the other tuning brands, N have made significant changes to the appearance of the car to made it stand out from its factory tuned brothers. Read More

