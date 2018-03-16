Weekly Wrap-Up; Launched: Audi A6, IIMS 2015; Special Edition: Elite i20, Alto 800

The week was filled with good news for the autoheads. Indonesia International Motor Show 2015 featured a lot of India bound cars like the Maruti YRA, aka Baleno and Ertiga facelift, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Nissan X-Trail and the Honda BR-V. Sketches of the Audi E-Tron Quattro concept and 2016 Hyundai Elantra were revealed by the respective manufacturers and looked stunning. Hyundai celebrated the 1st birthday of Elite i20 by releasing limited edition 600 units of the car with additional goodies. Maruti wooed its South Indian customers by releasing a Onam limited edition Alto 800 on the first day of Malayalam month 'Chingam' which featured festive graphics and additional accessories. Talking about new releases, Audi launched its 2016 A6 facelift, Mercedes revealed its 2016 C-Class Coupe and will be launching the C 63 S AMG on September 3, 2015 in India, CarDekho.com launched CarBay in Vietnam & Philippines and reports suggest an all new Honda Brio in 2017. One of the biggest news of the week was Gauhati High Court issuing a ban on cars which did not pass crash test affecting 140 models from various manufacturers.

Launches

2016 Audi A6 Facelift

Audi A6 Facelift launched at Rs 49.5 lac

Audi’s much-awaited car, the facelifted A6, has been launched at a price tag of Rs. 49.50 lacs, ex-showroom Delhi. The vehicle was officially revealed at 2014 Paris Motor Show in October 2014. It is coming with the changes on the insides and on the exterior, but a few mechanical upgrades. The refreshed A6 will be taking on the competition that comprise of BMW 5-Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar XF. Price wise, the A6 is little costlier than the outgone car. Read More

CarBay in Vietnam & Philippines

CarDekho Launches CarBay in Vietnam & Philippines

JAIPUR, India. In a bid to conquer the global online auto market, Girnar Software owned Cardekho has launched CarBay.vn in Vietnam and CarBay.ph in Philippines after successful launch of its Malaysian, Thailand and Indonesian version recently. Both websites feature the product that established clear leadership for CarDekho.com in India, among many other honors, the winning of "Website of the Year" 3 times in the past 4 years vindicates their success in the Indian subcontinent. Read More

Indonesia International Motor Show 2015

Maruti YRA AKA Baleno

India Bound: Maruti YRA, aka Baleno Showcased at GIIAS 2015

Maruti’s under-research and much awaited premium hatchback YRA is being showcased at the Giokando Indonesian International Auto Show 2015. The car showcased is the same concept that the manufacturer has been demonstrating around the world lately. But, as conveyed earlier, the production version of the vehicle will premiere at the 66th Frankfurt Motor Show. As far as launch is concerned, it is said that the car will be launched in summer 2016 in London, but India launch could take place before that. Out here, YRA will be competing against Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz. Read More

New Ertiga Facelift

India Bound: Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Revealed - LIVE From Indonesia [Photo Gallery]

Suzuki has officially revealed the India bound Ertiga facelift at the on-going 2015 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The updated MPV is expected to be launched in India in coming months. The facelifted Ertiga receives cosmetic changes inside-out along with the same engine options in Indonesia. However, in India Maruti Suzuki is likely to tune Ertiga’s 1.4-liter VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS diesel engines to deliver improved fuel efficiency just like they did with Swift and Dzire. Read More

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-trail showcased at the IIMS 2015

Nissan presented the third-generation of Nissan X-Trail at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show 2015 (IIMS 2015) aka Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). According to a recent report, this car will be launched in India in this festival season.The SUV that debuted in the archipelago last year is assembled in Cikampek, West Java. The car features slim headlamps,‘V-Motion’ grille, C-shaped taillamps and D-pillar kink. The Indonesian-spec model offers engine options of either a MR20DD 2.0-litre direct-injected four-cylinder engine, which produces 144 PS and 200 Nm, or the QR25DE 2.5-litre MPI four-cylinder engine, which delivers 171 PS and 233 Nm.Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC

India Bound GLC Showcased by Mercedes-Benz at IIMS 2015

Mercedes-Benz has displayed the India bound GLC at the 2015 IIMS (Indonesia International Motor Show). The car was first revealed in Germany but his is GLC’s global auto show premier. Indian launch of this German bred is expected somewhere in mid 2016. The new car is a lot more roomy than the current generation, GLK. Mercedes says GLC features more shoulder room, legroom and a bigger 1,600 litre boot than the old model’s 1550 liter. The car is slightly bigger than its predecessor in size but promises to be 19% more fuel efficient. Unlike the GLK, the new GLC will be available in right-hand drive and is based on the Modular Rear-wheel drive Architecture (MRA platform) of the C-Class.Read More

Honda BR-V

India Bound: Honda BR-V Prototype Unveiled - LIVE from Indonesia

Honda has officially revealed the BR-V at the on-going 2015 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The price of the BR-V in Indonesia will range from 230-265 Million Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) nearly Rs. 10.80-12.40 lacs. The bookings are open in Indonesia with deliveries slated for early 2016. Though Honda has not confirmed its launch in India, but it is expected that the company will reveal it at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo in Feb with a subsequent launch.Read More

Sketches

Audi E-tron Quattro

Official e-tron quattro concept sketches revealed by Audi

Sketches of a new concept car designed by Audi have been released by the German automaker. The concept car named, the E-tron Quattro will make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. The new Q6, which will be launched in 2018 will go into production based on a scaled down version of this concept car. During Audi’s annual accounts press conference, the automaker first mentioned the concept, which was addressed as codename C-BEV when it was in its development stages. The concept is aimed to be an all-electric SUV that Audi plans to bring out in 2018 and is conceived to compete and rival the Tesla Model X.Read More

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Teases All-New Elantra: Quite a Looker!

Hyundai’s D-segment offering, Nex-Gen Elantra, has been teased for the first time in the shape of a digital rendering. Though, the manufacturer is tightlipped on the official reveal, it is expected to occur at the Los Angeles Auto Show slated for this November. Speaking of its Indian Launch, it will only take place next year, probably at the Indian Auto Expo 2016.Read More

Special Editions

Elite i20 Limited Edition

Elite i20 Celebrates First Birthday With a Limited Anniversary Edition

After introducing the 7 inch touchscreen AVN system to the Elite i20, Hyundai has decided to add more treats to the car on its one year Anniversary. They have launched Elite i20 Anniversary Edition for Rs 6.69 lac petrol and Rs. 7.84 lac for the diesel variant (ex-showroom Delhi). This new edition is based on the Sportz trim level with an additional amount of Rs. 30,000. This extra amount mostly gets you cosmetic upgrades which are fitted at the dealers’ end. These limited 600 units will have a 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth connectivity, six speakers and climate control as standard. Along with these, parcel tray, badging, floor mats, seat covers and door sill plates are expected to be fitted at the dealers’ end.Read More

Alto 800 Onam Limited Edition

Alto 800 Onam Limited Edition Launched by Maruti

After Volkswagen, Maruti also seems to be dipping in the festive pool with the Alto 800. They launched ‘Onam’ Limited Edition of the Alto 800 and also delivered 3,000 cars of various segments in one day. According to a Maruti official, out of these 3,000 cars, 1,000 units were of the Alto 800. These cars were delivered on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Malayalam month 'Chingam'.Read More

Other Stories

Assam Bans Small Car Which Fail Crash Test, 140 Models Affected

Automobile world in Assam came to a stop as High Court banned the launch and sale of small cars that do not meet the safety norms. This was done in response to a petition that sought to make vehicles on the road safer. Assam is the largest automobile market in North-East India and will be greatly affected by this decision. Big players like Maruti, Hyundai and Honda will be the ones suffering most, as the registration of their popular models like Swift, Alto, i10, EON and Jazz has been stopped by the order of Gauhati High Court. This does not affect the SUVs and MPVs which are strong enough to absorb the front impact.Read More

PM Modi Rides the Self-Driving Car in the World's Only 0-Carbon Smart City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured Masdar in Abu Dhabi, which is a zero-carbon smart city, prior to heading to Dubai for a mega meeting with 50,000 Indian community members. A demo ride in a self-driving car, which is a part of Masdar city's Private Rapid Transit or PRT was amongst the highlights of the PM's tour. The car is guided by a virtual software for its commutes and runs on lithium batteries that are powered by solar energy. The car also eliminates the possibility of collision.Read More

Mercedes Benz India to launch C 63 S AMG on September 03, 2015 [Video]

Continuing with its launching spree Mercedes Benz India will introduce the AMG version of the new C Class - C 63 S AMG. The vehicle will be launched in the country next month on 2nd. This new AMG is among the 15 cars that the automaker has announced for 2015 in India and recently they have launched the S 63 AMG Coupe, S500 Coupe and the G63 AMG Crazy Color along with the S 63 AMG sedan. Moreover, the vehicle will come through the CBU route like the rest of the AMGs and will square-off against the BMW M3.Read More

Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti S Cross Vs Honda Jazz: Yes, You Heard It Right!

Well, I know the title seems out of place, but when we go on taking certain variants of these three, we will find that they are similarly priced. Initially, I too thought that this won’t be justified to compare S Cross and Creta with a hatchback, that is, Jazz. But, when comparing these vehicles I came to know that how the top spec Jazz looked like a better option than the lower variant of the other two cars. The number bracket is Rs. 8.0 lacs to Rs. 8.8 lacs, ex-showroom New Delhi. So, let's put the variants of these three newly launched cars that fall in this price bracket into a comparison.Read More

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Revealed: Specs Out

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe has been showcased two days back and now more details are out for the European spec car. As the C-Class sedan looks like a baby S-Class, this 2 door C-Class derives its cues from the elder sister S-Class Coupe. While, the car is slated to launch in December in European auto sector, India launch could follow soon, probably in early 2016.Read More

Evolution: Tata Nano

Tata Nano launch was one of the biggest automotive launch that our country has witnessed. Journalists had flown in from different continents and the entire world was curious to know that how can a car be priced at one lakh rupees. Mr. Ratan Tata while launching the Nano at the 2008 Auto Expo in New Delhi said that we have given the country an affordable car and "major part of the country will be able to sit in it". It was popularly known as ‘Lakhtakiya’ which means a one lakh rupee car. It might not offer you too much power or luxury, but the main USP of the Nano is the price tag that it carries. Nano manages to give a comfortable ride for 4 adults and also offers good fuel economy. The Nano Project was more like a challenge to Tata Motors that the company successfully accomplished by delivering on the one lakh rupee car promise!Read More

Mahindra S101 Spied Again; Interiors Revealed

The small car fighter from Mahindra, S101, is spied again and the shots reveal its interior. The exteriors of the car are covered in camouflage, but the interiors are left uncovered exposing its major design elements. Though, it is believed to be a compact SUV, we would rather consider it as a hatchback carrying the company's latest design ideology of making cars look more like SUVs.Read More

All New Honda Brio To Be Launched In 2017

Honda entered into the small car segment in 2011 with the Brio hatchback and will be reportedly launching its next generation in 2017. Since its launch, the car has not been able to capture that market mainly due to its less than average interiors and the tiny boot space. Also, Brio only comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is also a reason why customers look towards diesel powered alternatives like Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10. Read More

TUV300: Mahindras Next Shot at the Compact Car Segment!

We have seen a lot of boil in the compact car segments lately, be it the newly launched Ford Figo Aspire, Maruti S Cross or Hyundai Creta, each of these have created turmoil in the auto industry. Both the compact SUV segment and the compact sedan segment have seen new additions in a short span and certainly these add-ons have upped the competition in the respective category. Mahindra has been trying its hands in the compact-car segment from a considerable time. And the latest from the company is the TUV300 (300 pronounced as three double ‘O’), aimed at the compact SUV segment. The car certainly looks promising. So let’s see if it can help Mahindra get out of its not-so-good experience in the compact car segment.Read More

Renault Kwid: A Baby Duster!

Renault astonished everyone with the reveal of their small car Kwid. With 98 percent localization, the company has managed to bring it in a price bracket of INR 3.5 to 4 lacs. Despite this low price, it isn’t something that we are used to see in this particular segment. Because, when cars like Alto 800, Hyundai Eon, Chevrolet Spark end up looking like small cars, Kwid is reminiscent of a compact SUV. The reason for this out of the box thinking is its elder sibling Duster and the manufacturer’s understanding of Indian car buyer that they have acquired with extensive research. Let’s put some light on the design elements of Kwid and its resemblance with Duster.Read More

