Weekly Wrap-Up: Launch of Figo Aspire, Mercedes S63 AMG and TrucksDekho.com; On Camera: 2015 Ertiga, Polo GTi

It has been a busy week in the auto industry with two major launch of 2015 Mercedes S63 AMG and Ford Figo Aspire. Besides these, CarDekho.com launched TrucksDekho.com. 2015 Maruti Ertiga and Volkswagen Polo GTi were caught on camera sneaking around in the country. Special Editions like the Toyota Etios Xclusive, Rolls Royce Wraith Inspired By Music and Datsun GO NXT were also launched this week. Gang of Dusters, Great Western Adventure' 15 was also flagged off this week. The 2 day event had both on road and off road adventures to demonstrate Duster’s capabilities. Land Rover India announced that the Discovery Sport will be launching in India on September 2, 2015 and jaguar Land Rover explained their expansion plan.

Launches

2015 Mercedes S 63 AMG

2015 Mercedes S 63 AMG Sedan Launched at Rs 2.53 Crore

Adding to its 15 model launch for the year 2015, Mercedes-Benz India has launched the flagship 2015 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Sedan today at Rs 2.53 crore, ex-showroom Bengaluru. This is the next addition to the Mercedes portfolio, along with the S 500 Coupe, S 63 AMG Coupe and the G 63 Crazy Color edition, which were launched last month. This is the 9th AMG model to be introduced in India and Mercedes-Benz’s 10th launch in 2015.Read More

Ford Figo Aspire Launched at Rs 4.89 lacs

Ford India’s first offering in the compact sedan segment, the Figo Aspire, has been launched at a starting price of INR 4.89 lacs and ending at Rs 8.24 lacs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The sub-four meter sedan will be competing against the likes of Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze and hence is offered in a very competitive price bracket. The vehicle will be available across all Ford dealerships across the nation. Mr. Nigel Harris are carrying forward with the press conference and is explaining how the company is going to expand in the coming times. He said that there will be more new products coming for India like the Figo hatchback , Endeavour and the latest of technology from Ford.Read More

TrucksDekho.com

CarDekho.com launches TrucksDekho.com

CarDekho.com, India’s # 1 Auto portal, announced the launch of its commercial vehicle platform TrucksDekho.com. The one-of-its-kind portal addresses market of commercial vehicles in the same manner like CarDekho does for cars by showcasing all the latest truck information and allows to choose best options around buying and owning a truck and other commercial vehicles.Read More

Special Editions

Rolls Royce Wraith ‘Inspired by Music’

RR Wraith Inspired by Music Launched, Last of the Three Specials

Ever since its launch in 2013, Rolls Royce Wraith has had the Bespoke audio system as an optional extra, but with their last and latest model of the special Wraith trilogy, the car gets a 1300W, 18-channel bespoke sound system which the company claims is the “most exclusive music venue”. After the Wraith ‘Inspired by Film’ and Wraith ‘Inspired by Fashion’, Rolls Royce has launched The Wrath ‘Inspired by Music’ which does justice to its name with a 1300W, 18-channel sound system along with two bass speakers, seven tweeters, seven mid-range speakers and two exciter speakers which are currently available as an optional extra on the standard model. The exciter speakers are fitted into the headlining of the car to enhance the live music experience which Rolls Royce say took two years to develop. The Audio system also has microphones around the cabin which monitor outside noise and adjust the volume settings accordingly. Read More

Toyota Etios Xclusive

Toyota Launches Etios Xclusive with Touchscreen Infotainment System

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched Etios Xclusive special edition with subtle changes inside-out. The Etios Xclusive is available at Rs. 782, 215 (1.5L Petrol Variant) and Rs. 892, 965 (1.4L Diesel Variant), Ex-Showroom New Delhi.Read More

Datsun GO NXT

Datsun launches Go NXT limited edition at Rs 4.09 lakh

The Go NXT limited edition has been launched by Datsun at Rs 4.09 lakh, ex-Delhi. The production of this limited edition variant is capped at 1000 units, which will be available across 196 Datsun outlets in India until December 2015. Go NXT features accessories worth Rs 20,000, which come at a nominal price increase over the Go (T) at Rs 5,000. Features like remote central locking, side mouldings, chrome exhaust finisher and reverse parking sensors are incorporated and the interiors have a rear parcel tray redesigned gear lever surround and a piano black finish for the dashboard, which is similar to that of the new Micra. Read More

Caught On Camera

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron Spied Again!

Bugatti’s much awaited hypercar, Chiron, is yet again spied under heavy camouflage at an airport in Los Angeles. The car is supposedly heading to Pebble Beach, where it will be showcased to potential buyers only.Read More

2015 Maruti Ertiga

Spy Shots of India Specific Maruti Ertiga Surface

Maruti will be showcasing the facelifted version of its popular MPV Ertiga at the Indonesia International Motor Show slated to take place on 20th August. Prior to this, the refreshed version of Ertiga has been snapped in Indonesia. The manufacturer is expected to bring this update by August end in India. Read More

Polo GTi Spotted Testing On Indian Roads, Remains Unannounced

Volkswagen seems to be teasing Indian customers with glimpses of its Polo GTi. The car as been spotted testing at multiple locations in the country, yet no official statement has been made by the German auto brand leading to its launch in India. Polo GTi is the faster stock Polo in its lineup and if launched, will be the fastest hot hatch leaving the Abarth Punto Evo in its dust. The car is powered by a massive 1.8-litre ‘EA888’ turbocharged petrol engine, which is currently used in the Skoda Octavia and Audi A3 in India. This powerhouse produces 190 BHP and when linked to a six-speed manual transmission delivers a huge 320 Nm of torque and when used with a seven-speed DSG transmission churns out 250 Nm of torque. As a result, the car will reach from 0 to 100 kmph under 7 seconds and will propel all the way to 230 kmph.Read More

Special Stories

Strong Possibility of a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Indian launch this year.

Over the course of last two weeks, Mercedes Benz has added three new variants to the S Class family in India. It looks like Mercedes has a lot more in store for us and the S Class family will get another addition in the coming weeks, which will be Mercedes Mayback S600. This flagship luxurious sedan from Mercedes-Maybach was unveiled at the 2014 LA Auto Show. Read More

Compare: Ford Figo Aspire vs Swift Dzire vs Amaze vs Xcent vs Zest

Ford has launched the much awaited Figo Aspire compact sedan, the prices are not shocking as it was expected that Ford will price it pretty competitive plus it is heavily loaded with frugal and powerful engines and not-to-miss segment first 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. So, how interesting is the new Ford Figo Aspire? Let us see, we are pitting it against the entire compact sedan segment in on-spec comparison.Read More

Jaguar Land Rover's Aggressive Expansion Plan

Jaguar Land Rover is now moving to Slovak Republic to setup their new plant. They have officially signed a letter of intent with the Government of the Slovak Republic to develop a new manufacturing plant in the city of Nitra in Western Slovakia. Slovakian Government is exploring plans for a manufacturing unit with a capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles over the next decade. Read More

Maruti Ciaz Hybrid to be Launched Post Independence Day

Maruti is all set to launch the Ciaz hybrid post Independence Day. Although a date has not yet been confirmed, reports say that the car will be launched within a week after 15 Aug. The hybrid version is most likely to replace the current diesel variant as no reports suggest any changes to the petrol variant. The hybrid car will use the same 1.3-litre Multijet engine but this time, it will be coupled with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology. It uses a lithium-ion battery which gets charged by regenerative braking. It will provide extra torque to the engine and will also power a idle start-stop feature. As a result, Ciaz is expected to deliver a better fuel economy of 28-30 kmpl than the old 26 kmpl. Read More

Land Rover India to launch Discovery Sport on September 2nd; bookings commenced

Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) has officially started taking the bookings for its Discovery Sport, the first new member in the Discovery family. The SUV will be making its Indian debut on September 2nd 2015. Read More

2015 Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare - Bigger and Better

The 7th edition of Maruti Suzuki Dakshin Dare was flagged off from the Orion Mall at Bangalore yesterday, 2nd August 2015. The 2015 Dakshin Dare has got more than 40% new participation with 105 teams comprising of 170 participants taking part in the rally. The rally will cover a total of 2000 kms over a span of 6 days. The rally is divided into three categories - Endurance, Ultimate Car and Ultimate Bike. Read More

Gang of Dusters | Great Western Adventure' 15

Mumbai: It is seldom that you get a chance to break free from the monotony of your weekly 9-5. It is even rarer that you get a chance to explore the vehicle you put your hard earned money down for, in its natural element. Well, Renault India gave a select owners the chance to do both of that - at once! The owners, as a part of the Gang of Dusters programme witnessed the true potential of their mean machines over a two day drive packed with adventure and fun. Read More

Ford Figo Hatchback to be launched before this Diwali season

During today’s launch of the Ford Figo Aspire, a representative of Ford has revealed that the 2015 Ford Figo hatchback will be launched before Diwali, this year. The car was previously scheduled for a Diwali launch and was spied undisguised at some of the Ford dealerships in Rajasthan. The car, just like all other Ford models features the Aston Martin lookalike grill and the overall look till the rear doors is irrevocably similar to the Aspire.Read More

Read More on : Ford Figo