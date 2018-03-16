Weekly Wrap Up: Evoque Facelift and Huracan LP580-2 Launched, Suzuki Vitara Spied and Tata & Nissan Organise Servicing Camps

It has been a calm week for the automotive world. All the way from the launches and discounts offered during the festive season, this week saw only two launches, that of the Range Rover Evoque facelift and the Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2. Furthermore, Tata and Nissan announced their servicing camps but the all new 2016 Innova and Tata Kite remained some of the biggest attractions. Suzuki Vitara was spied in India and the India-made Volkswagen Vento, which is exported to Latin countries scored a 5-star Latin NCAP rating. Also, fuel prices went up in India by 36p for petrol and 87p for diesel.

Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 RWD launched at Rs. 2.99 Crores

Jaipur: Lamborghini has launched its RWD only, Huracan LP580-2 in India post its 2015 Los Angeles Auto Show world debut. The Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2 has been launched with a price tag of Rs 2.99 crores (ex-showroom Delhi). The car made its debut couple of days ago, as the Italian automaker attempt at addressing the concerns regarding the compromise on driving exhilaration caused by the AWD system in the standard Huracan. Read More

Range Rover Evoque Facelift Launched at Rs. 47.1 lacs

Jaipur: Land Rover has launched its Range Rover Evoque Facelift today in India. The 2016 Range Rover Evoque has All-Terrain Progress Control system, in common, with the larger Range Rover. Mechanically, the SUV runs on an all-aluminum Ingenium TD4 turbodiesel engine, which is again 20-30kg lighter than its predecessor. The engine offered is the 188bhp powerplant. Apart from this, the engine delivers a highest torque of 420 Nm and comes mated to a 9-speed ZF transmission. Read More

Nissan Organises 4th "Happy with Nissan" Service Camp

Jaipur: Nissan India is organising a free check-up camp for its cars across the country. This 4th ‘Happy with Nissan’ service camp giving a 60-point comprehensive car check-up is spread across 120 cities at 140 locations all over India from November 19 to 28, 2015. Apart from this, free washing will also be done and those who want to avail discounts can do so on labour charges and Nissan Genuine Accessories. A discount of 20% is being offered for the aforesaid charges/accessories. Read More

Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise by 36p and 87p Respectively

Jaipur: As a result of change in INR-USD exchange rates, the oil prices in India have been affected. Sadly, this time, they have gone up by 36p for petrol and 87p for diesel. Outcome, prices in Delhi have now become Rs. 61.06 per litre for petrol and Rs 46.80 per litre for diesel. The impact of international exchange rate has been directly passed on to the customers. USD is growing strongly in the international market which is one of the reasons for this price hike. Read More

Suzuki Vitara Spied in India

Jaipur: Suzuki Vitara has been spied at a Maruti-Suzuki premises (presumably) in Noida. There are 3 Vitaras that appear to be the European spec models of the compact SUV and possibilities are that they are brought here to be showcased at the upcoming 2016 Indian Auto Expo. Read More

Tata Teases Kite Again, Lionel Messi on the Driver's Seat!

Jaipur: Tata Motors has released a new video related to making of the latest commercial with their new global brand ambassador - ace footballer - Lionel Messi. The video reveals the silhouette of the upcoming hatchback, codenamed Kite, which will sit below the Bolt. The car which is yet to be named, is likely to be revealed in coming weeks while the launch is expected soon after it. The Kite hatch will be followed by its sibling compact sedan. Both the vehicles will be the spiritual successor of Indica eV2 and Indigo eCS, however, it is unlikely that the company will discontinue these two. As these vehicles will cater the fleet customers. Read More

Tata Motors Announces Mega Service Camp - November 20th - 26th

Jaipur: Tata Motors has announced a nationwide week-long service camp for their customers, christened as the ‘Mega Service Camp’. The free vehicle check-up camp will be organized at all Tata Motors Dealerships and Authorised Service Centers (TASC) across 287 cities in between November 20-26th, 2015. Moreover, the homegrown automaker has also partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to provide these services at over 1000 fuel stations across the country. This is the third camp company has successfully completed in this year. Read More

VW Vento Made in India models Score 5-star Safety Rating in Latin NCAP [Video Inside]

Jaipur: In light of the recent “Dieselgate” scandal, the German automaker Volkswagen has finally managed to procure some goodwill. The India-made Volkswagen Vento, which is exported to Latin countries has scored a 5-star Latin NCAP rating. NCAP does safety and crash testing of cars, which are then rated on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being lowest) stars based on their performance. Enhancing its safety characteristics, the car features dual front airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, ABS, ISOFIX anchorages and a seat belt reminder. Read More

All New Innova Showcased In a New Toyota Video

Jaipur: A lot of the auto space nowadays is occupied with the 2016 Toyota Innova. From the leaked brochure to the reveal of official video, the excitement for this MPV is on an all time high. Toyota is also keeping its customers intrigued by giving glimpses of the 2016 Innova in various videos. The latest video by Toyota Indonesia features 2016 Innova along with other cars to showcase the brand’s passion in designing and innovation. Also, this is the first time the MPV is being showcased running as all previous glimpses had shown the stationary car. Read More

VW India Details New Beetle, Bookings Open!

Jaipur: Volkswagen India has detailed the new Beetle and started accepting bookings for the same. The German automaker is re-launching the Beetle in the country after a brief discontinuation and the vehicle is likely to come through the CBU-route like before and is expected to be priced in the vicinity of 30 lacs. The vehicle can be booked with a payment of Rs 1 lac and will rival the Mini Cooper S and Fiat’s Abarth 595 Competizione. Read More

Tata Safari Storme to be Launched with a More Powerful Engine

Jaipur: Reports are claiming that Indian automaker Tata is all set to launch a more powerful variant of its flagship Safari Storme SUV. The car received an update recently, sometime in the month of June this year. Prototypes featuring VARICOR 400 have already been spied during road tests on Indian streets. The upcoming Safari Storme will feature a 2.2-litre VARICOR 400 diesel engine, which will come coupled to a new 6-speed manual gearbox. The tweaked power-plant will be capable of delivering an excess of 80Nm of torque and 7bhp over the current unit, which delivers 150PS@4000 RPM in the existing Safari Storme. Read More

Jaguar Land Rover to Increase Production in India

Jaipur: After the launch of Evoque facelift, Jaguar Land Rover is planning to further expand its foothold in the country by increasing the number of models which are being built locally in India. Besides this, JLR is planning to introduce the XE sedan which will compete with other entry- level products from Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW. During the launch of Evoque facelift, Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “JLR is looking at ways of becoming more competitive by way of localization, but it will take time.” Adding to the above statement, he said, "Local manufacturers will steer our strategy. If we get more products which are competitively priced in India, we will do better. We still have exciting products like the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover. When that happens, price wise we are still not very competitive. So, there is a huge opportunity waiting to be tapped." Read More