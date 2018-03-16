Weekly Wrap-Up! Because We're Happy- CarDekho.com raised USD 50 Million; Updated Verna and Jetta coming on 17th; Offers on cars still on!

Can you believe it, first month of 2015 ended but with good news flowing from all directions. CarDekho, the flagship portal of GirnarSoft in the second round of funding, raised USD 50 Million. The funding was led by Hillhouse Capital with participation from Tybourne Capital and Sequoia Capital. With this achievement, the parent company Girnar Software is now valued at USD 300 Million. While exciting news from the auto world is about the upcoming launches. Hyundai will launch its updated Verna on 17th Feb and BMW will introduce its plug-in hybrid supercar i8 on 18th Feb. This week we also saw number of test mules being captured from around the world. Here is the synopsis of the week.

Big News For Us, For You!

CarDekho.com raised USD 50 Million

CarDekho.com, the flagship portal of GirnarSoft announced the closure of second round of funding with a raise of USD 50 Million. The funding was led by Hillhouse Capital with participation from Tybourne Capital and Sequoia Capital. The single transaction funding was concluded early this week. Elara Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction. With this the parent company Girnar Software is now valued at USD 300 Million. Read More:

New Variants Added!

Maruti Ciaz Z+ with 7-inch Touchscreen 'SmartPlay' Infotainment System Launched!

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the anticipated top-end Z+ trims of the Ciaz, the ZXI+ (Petrol) costs Rs. 9.81 Lac while the ZDI+ (Diesel) costs Rs. 10.37 Lac (All Ex-Showroom Prices New Delhi). The Z+ trims carries forward the goodies from the Z trims and adds a large touch screen SmartPlay infotainment system with voice commands and navigation along with leather upholstery, leather wrapped steering wheel and 16-inch alloy wheels. Read More:

Maruti Suzuki Swift Windsong Limited edition VXI launched at Rs 5.14 lac

Maruti Suzuki has launched the limited edition Swift Windsong VXI at Rs 5,14,973 and Swift Windsong VDI at Rs 6,10,246 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The limited edition of Swift is only made available in two trims-VXI and VDI.The automaker has earlier showcased this limited edition Swift Windsong at the ‘Windsong Music Festival’ Lonavala. Read More:

Upcoming Vehicles!

Official: Volkswagen India bringing the Jetta facelift on February 17th

The new Volkswagen Jetta will be making its Indian debut on the 17th of February. The model is a facelift more than a new product and comes with minor updates inside-out.

The most significant changes on the new Jetta are upfront. Its front fascia now looks a lot like its elder brother, Passat, incorporating the similar three-slat chrome front radiator grille. A new bumper incorporating a larger air intake also makes its way to the facelift model along with the Bi-Xenon headlamp units with brand’s Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) and a set of the new L-shaped daytime running lights. The changes on the rear come in the form of a tweaked bumper and re-designed LED taillights.Read More:

Exclusive: New Hyundai Verna Launch Slated for 17th February

Hyundai Verna, once the best seller in the mid-sized sedan segment, had got a big dent in its sales after the launch of New Honda City. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz further damaged its sales. In December, 2014, Hyundai sold 1903 units of Verna against 6012 units of Honda City and 3731 units of Ciaz. Now, to regain its lost ground in the segment, Hyundai is all set to launch the new Verna on 17th February. The sedan is likely to receive some major cosmetic changes; however, it won’t be a complete facelift or a next gen car. Read More:

BMW to launch the futuristic i8 on February 18th

BMW has officially announced that it will launch the much-anticipated i8 supercar in India on 18th February in Mumbai. The i8 will be the first plug-in hybrid supercar in the country and will pave the way for its younger sibling, the i3 which will be launched sometime later this year. Read More:

Hyundai India to launch i20 Cross in March, ix25 in August

2014 have been a delightful year for Hyundai India, as the manufacturer sold 4.10 lakh units in the calendar year, marking its highest market share of 21.6% in the history of 16 years in India. Hyundai’s strong performance has been propelled by successful product launches like the Grand i10, Xcent, Santa Fe and the most recent, the Elite i20. In 2015, the manufacturer will be following the same strategy and new cars like Verna facelift, i20 Crossover and compact SUV ix25 will be launched this year. Yesterday, we reported that new Verna will be launched on 17th February, now a source have confirmed that the i20 Cross will reach stores in second week of March, while ix25 will be launched in August. Read More:

Mahindra's Upcoming Vehicles in 2015

Mahindra & Mahindra, the homegrown manufacturer in a move to increase its inventory and re-reinforce its position, is all set to launch new products this year. In terms of sales and new product development, the automaker had a pretty successful last year. With next gen Scorpio getting positive response, the automaker is confident enough to bring new models. In the fiscal year 2014-15, the utility segment contributed to about 29 per cent of the total vehicles sales in India and Mahindra being a majority scorer, knows very well how to raise this number from 35 to 40 per cent with two words in mind- More Products. Lets dig deep to know Mahindra’s upcoming vehicles this year. Read More:

Diesel Celerio to hit Indian roads very soon

The car that came into limelight because of its unique AMT (Automated Manual transmission), the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, will soon be offered with a diesel engine along with the already available petrol mill. A recent report on the internet, claims that the diesel-powered Celerio will be making its way to Indian roads, sometime around the second quarter of this year. Read More:

Finally! Honda Confirms Civic Type R Debuting at 2015 Geneva Motor Show

Relaxing most of the enthusiast and Honda’s VTEC fans across the globe, the Japanese automaker confirms the production model debut of the Civic Type R at the upcoming 2015 85th Geneva Motor Show (3 - 15 March). The production spec vehicle will resemble the two Civic Type R concepts Honda Showcased earlier. Furthermore, the 2015 Civic Type R will also be accompanied by performance sibling Honda NSX at Geneva. Read More:

Fiat to add 20 new models to its overall portfolio by 2016

Over the years Fiat hasn’t really added any jaw dropping models in its line-up of cars, be it in India or the global market. The run-off-the-mill facelifts don’t seem to be drawing consumers anymore and it’s about time Fiat added new cars and platforms to regain its glory. Fiat top boss Sergio Marchionne feels the same and wants bring in a complete overhaul of the line-up by adding 20 new models in the range by 2016. Read More:

Honda Jazz Gets 5-Star Safety Rating at ANCAP

The India bound 2015 Honda Jazz has scored five star safety rating at the Australian NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). In the combined result of ANCAP and ASEAN NCAP, Jazz scored 36.58 points out of max 37. This said, Jazz in Australia gets standard - six airbags, stability control, Hill-Start-Assist among other safety features. Read More:

2015 Ford Focus RS Launch Approaching, will be Streamed Live!

Ford Motor company has announced, following last week's teaser, that the all-new 2015 Ford Focus RS will be previewed in Cologne, Germany on 3rd of February at the Ford Motor Company’s European headquarters. Furthermore, In addition to showcasing the third generation of Ford’s Focus RS performance hatchback, the event will also highlight the innovation and technological advances which have become a hallmark of the RS over the years. Read More:

McLaren Teases 675LT, Debut at 2015 Geneva Motor Show

McLaren says they are reviving the ‘LT’ - ‘ Long Tail’ nameplate again with the 675LT debuting at the 2015 85th Geneva Motor Show, in March. LT nameplate was first coined with the iconic GT sportscars - 1997 McLaren F1 GTR ‘Long Tail’. But unlike the F1 GTR LT, 675LT is a road legal and McLaren say 675LT - ‘will embody the ‘Longtail’ ethos with a focus on performance optimised aerodynamics, increased downforce, driver engagement, power and reduced weight.’ Deliveries of the McLaren 675LT will kick off later this year and it will be offered exclusively as a coupe. Read More:

Mercedes-AMG GT launch in March 2015

When Mercedes-Benz launched the SLS AMG in 2010, the world took notice. It was without debate a gorgeous car, with wicked character thanks to its 6.3 litre naturally aspirated engine and of course the gullwing doors that made this beauty every auto enthusiast’s wet dream. Come 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced that the SLS AMG’s production would be stopped only to be replaced by another successor – the Mercedes-AMG GT. The SLS AMG has been Mercedes-Benz and AMG’s flagship car and now the baton has been passed on the AMG GT. Read More:

Spied and Camouflaged Pictures

Ford India continues to test upcoming 2015 Figo

As the expected launch nears, Ford India continue to test the upcoming 2015 Ford Figo. Speaking of it, the sales of the on-going car are dwindling as the production is likely low, furthermore, company is also providing discounts on the accessories indicating the launch of the new car sooner. Read More:

Next Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted in Homeland

Hyundai, the Korean carmaker is now reportedly working on next generation Hyundai Verna. The recent spied images of next gen Hyundai Verna is taken from inside the parking building in South Korea. Hyundai Accent also known as Verna (India, China) or Solaris (Russia) is speculated to make its way to Indian showrooms by next year. The all new Verna in its fifth generation will embrace new and revamped exterior design, more premium interiors and newly designed fuel efficient engines. Read More:

Mahindra XUV500 facelift testing in Chennai

The year 2015 is all set to be a busy year for Mahindra & Mahindra as the company is all set to launch several new products in the form of new next gen Bolero, at least one of two new compact SUVs and several facelifts of its existing cars. Mahindra XUV500 is one such car getting a facelift and we caught the car being tested with some camouflage in Chennai. The XUV500 facelift will get small cosmetic changes such as new front fascia, new alloy wheel design and some changes to the dashboard as well. Read More:

2016 Porsche Panamera spied

The Porsche Panamera has been spotted testing ahead of it 2016 launch. The new Panamera will be based on an advanced all wheel drive and rear wheel drive platform with several weight reductions. It will also have the new generation V6 and V8 petrol engines that promise to deliver a power packed punch, reiterating the Porsche Panamera’s position as the sportiest premium saloon in the world. Read More:

Renault Confirms New SUV-Crossover to be Called 'Kadjar', World Debut Feb 02, 2015

Renault says its new crossover will be called Kadjar and is making its world debut on February 2, 2015. The Kadjar will sit in between Captur and Koleos and is most likely to be based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF (Common Module Family) platform and is reportedly based on its sibling Nissan Qashqai, which indeed is based on CMF. Kadjar is making its global debut online on 2nd Feb but Renault is likely to display the SUV-crossover at the upcoming 2015 Geneva Motor Show in March! Read More:

New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Spotted Testing

Mercedes-Benz’s new C-Class couple has been spotted testing on the international roads. The new coupe is expected to be launched at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor show and will compete with the BMW’s 4-series. This will be the second generation model and it may well go on sale by the end of the year. The engine line-up of the C-Class coupe will be similar to a sedan, and the top of the line C63 AMG coupe is expected to sport the new twin turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine. Read More:

India-bound next generation BMW X1 spied undisguised

BMW’s next generation X1, which is set to make its official debut in the coming months, has been spied undisguised in China recently. Shared by an auto portal in China, the image reveals an aggressive new look for the compact crossover and we expect its Indian arrival for the 2016 model year. Read More:

Feature Stories!

And the offers continue...

A few weeks down into the New Year, things are looking bright for both the automotive industry as well as the end consumer. Despite having experienced a slump in sales by most manufacturers for most part of last year, the change in guard at the centre – BJP coming to power has meant that industry has a lot to look forward to. Read More:

17th Vintage and Classic Car Rally - Jaipur

Jai Mahal Palace, one of the many heritage hotels in Jaipur witnessed the commencement of 17th Vintage and Classic car rally on 24th of January. It was concluded on the next day, that is 25th. The gathering of these archaic beauties was acknowledged by the presence of large number of enthusiast that included from small kids to their grandpa's. There were classic car owners from all part of the country and also the leading classic car collectors, major chunk was from Rajasthan. Most of them belonging to Jaipur itself and members of Rajputana Automotive Sports Car Club, indeed the organisers. Read More:

Rarest exclusive cars on the planet!!

The rich flaunting money is no new concept. And cars are easily the most sought after tool to show off wealth by the elite. However, there is a level far beyond show off, stepping into the unknown, stepping into the super rich. These people thrive not for just exclusivity, but uniqueness. Read More:

Advisory Story

Safe Driving: Do's and Don'ts

There is a famous saying ‘better be safe than sorry’. Well if you’re a driver and drive on our congested city roads or for that matter the highway, it is always advisable to be wise than being careless behind the wheel. In order to help do that in the best effective manner here a few tips on do’s and don't while driving. Read More:

CarDekho Videos:

Mahindra Scorpio:

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Volkswagen Vento: