Weekly Wrap-up: A week with announcements and the Frankfurt Motor Show kept the buzz up

This week we have seen few announcements, like the launch date of Maruti Baleno (YRA) and Ford Figo hatchback. While we witnessed many new cars and car concepts at the Frankfurt Motor Show. There were a few great concepts like the Porsche Mission E, Audi E-Tron Quattro concept and a few more. While in another case, Honda has recalled 2,23,578 cars to rectify some issue.

Top Stories of the week

2015 Ford Figo: What Should be the Best Price?

Ford India is prepped-up to launch the 2015 Figo next week on Wednesday, its twin-compact-sedan Aspire is already on sale. We have yet again come up with our 'what should be the best price?' article, this time it’s the Blue Oval's second generation Figo. Like the previous gen car, the new Figo’s arch rival will be the Maruti Suzuki Swift, others include Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Bolt. Let us roll! Read More:

2015 Frankfurt Motor Show Retrospect

The 2015 Frankfurt Motor show had a lot of expectations. Manufacturers from all parts of the globe kept their special products hidden from the auto-fanatics so as to reveal them in the 2015 IAA. Now, after the automakers have showcased their latest offerings, it's safe to say that the event was a huge success and definitely exceeded everyone's expectations. Here are all the major reveals of the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. To help our readers, we have further classified the cars as India Bound, which are expected to arrive in the country in some course of time and Concepts, cars which will only make appearance in the digital media. Read More:

Possible Fiat Linea Abarth Launch in the Works

Recently, spy shots of a Fiat Linea replacement cropped up online but now it seems, a souped up Abarth version of Linea is also in the pipeline. One of the contributing factors to the decision of launching a Linea Abarth can be the positive response and anticipation from customers towards the upcoming Fiat Punto Abarth. The Italian automaker is all set to introduce a new line of built-for-India Abarth cars. The launch of Punto Abarth will be followed by the introduction of Avventura Abarth. Read More:

Honda Issues Recall for 2,23,578 Cars, Check Your Model Inside!

It seems like Honda India has discovered a fault with the airbag inflators in some of its offerings. In light of the former, the Japanese has issued a voluntary recall to replace the inflators of 2,23,578 cars. The owners can check online whether their model is on recall by logging on to Honda India’s website, www.hondacarindia.com and submitting the 17 character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the web page. Read More:

2015 Ford Figo: What We Know So Far

The 2015 Figo is replacing a car that had put American automaker into the top-selling sales chart 5 years ago, probably for the time in India. And it is also a replacement for a car that came with some interesting stuff in 2010 and was till date a value for money product. Yes, we are talking about 2011 Indian Car of the Year - Ford Figo, you have to exceed the expectations if you’re bound to replace something that’s hugely popular. As the vehicle is bound to get its stuff from the recently launched Figo Aspire, which indeed is a bang for the buck. So we have compiled expected features with the obvious ones, considering Aspire in mind in - what we know so far about 2015 Ford Figo. Let us roll! Read More:

Ford Reveals Everything About the Focus RS!

At the ongoing 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, Ford has revealed the performance specification of the super hot hatch - 2016 Focus RS. The $36,605 dollar (nearly Rs. 24 Lac) fastest Focus RS yet sprints from standstill to 100 kmph in 4.7 before hitting its top whack of 165 mph (265 kmph). The engine specifications were revealed earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Europe. Read More:

Honda Reveals 10th-Gen Civic Sedan

Honda has taken wraps off the 10th generation Civic in North America, the vehicle is in US-spec trim. The 2016 Civic sedan rides on a brand new platform, features a fastback design and will be offered in various body types - coupe, Si models, 5-door hatchback and US-market’s first-ever Civic Type-R model! The vehicle will go on sale later this year in the States. Speaking of its Indian debut, Honda is still mulling to re-launch Civic sedan in the country, however, earlier this year 9th gen Civic was spied at company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. If it gets a green signal, we’ll be getting this 10th gen Civic sedan in a couple of years. Read More:

Renault Lists Kwid Accessories, Launches KrazyForKwid Contest: Gallery Inside

Want to own a Kwid? Well here's your chance, Renault has come out with a contest that might just help you drive away in a brand new Kwid. Only one participant will be crowned the winner and will receive a brand new car. The runner ups won't go empty handed either, 20 participants will get Kwid gift hampers, along with battery banks, t-shirts, car shades, and caps. Read More:

#2015FrankfurtMotorShow Most Striking cars in IAA: Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo and Hyundai N 2025

IAA has always been the place to be for anybody and everybody related to the international automotive world and rightfully so. The auto show has time and again left us gobsmacked with exclusive showcases and this year wasn’t any different. We feel that the 2015 Frankfurt motor show featured two of the most striking and exclusive cars ever conceived. Read More:

Maruti Baleno aka YRA India Launch on October 26

Shortly after commencing production in India, the YRA will be launching on October 26 in the country. The time is near when the Elite i20 will have to work hard for its money as the assassin is on its way. The car was recently revealed in the Frankfurt Auto Show. Read More:

#2015FrankfurtMotorShow: World's fastest SUV, Bentley Bentayga is here

It’s the season of SUVs. Bentley has unveiled its first SUV, Bentley Bentayga, at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. According to the British luxury carmaker, the Bentayga is the fastest, most powerful, most luxurious and most exclusive SUV in the world. It’s hard to argue as the Bentayga’s all-new twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine makes 608 PS of power and a massive 900 Nm of torque. All this power propels the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, on to a top speed of 301 km/h. Read More:

#LiveFromFrankfurt: Suzuki Reveals India Bound Baleno aka YRA

Suzuki has made the public debut of the Baleno aka YRA at the on-going 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. For the rest of the world it’s the new Baleno, but for India it will get a new name as Maruti Suzuki won't use a nameplate which was not popular in the country, like they removed the SX4 from S-Cross! The YRA’s major rival will be the Elite i20, apart from the Hyundai, it will also compete with VW Polo, Fiat Punto EVO and Honda Jazz. Read More:

#2015FrankfurtMotorShow: Jaguar F-Pace revealed, on sale from early 2016

Jaguar has unveiled its first SUV, F-Pace, at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show amidst a unique event. The F-Pace made a spectacular entry by completing the world’s largest 360 degree loop proving its performance crossover abilities. The F-Pace is the company’s third product to be built on Jaguar's Lightweight Aluminium Architecture after Jaguar XE and the new XF. Based on the C-X17 concept, the F-Pace also gets F-Type inspired design features such as the powerful rear haunches, fender vents and distinctive tail light graphics. Read More:

#2015FrankfurtMotorShow: Porsche Reveals Their First-Ever All-Electric Sedan - Mission-E

Porsche has revealed a futuristic all-electric concept sedan at the on-going 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. The assumable Tesla Model S killer hints Porsche’s design language from every angle and features latest electric tech from the German automaker. It is Porsche’s first all-electric, all-wheel-drive, all-wheel-steering sedan. No production plans have been slated as of now, but Porsche is most likely to put the powertrain in the future Panamera! Read More:

Renault Kwid Bookings Live Now!

Renault Kwid is undoubtedly one of the most awaited car of 2015 and without much procrastination, the French carmaker had initiated the official bookings for its latest entry level offering on Monday across India to cash in on the buzz that the car has been creating lately. The Kwid can be booked for an amount of Rs. 25000 which is refundable incase someone cancels the booking. Read More:

Skoda Octavia Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 15.75 lakhs

Skoda India has launched the Octavia Anniversary Edition with several new features at a price of Rs.15.75 lacs, ex-showroom Delhi. The Octavia Anniversary Edition will get ‘SmartLink connectivity’, rear view camera, keyless entry and engine start stop, rear side airbags and gearshift controls on the steering wheel. The Octavia now has a class leading 8 airbags and introduces Skoda’s SmartLink function for the first time in India. Read More:

Carbon Fiber laden Lamborghini Huracan: Mansory's Dark Knight

We are familiar with the tuning talent that dwells in Germany. Take Brabus for Instance and now it seems that Germans are taking a crack at the exotic supercar segment as well. Mansory, which is a luxury car customizer based out of Germany has tuned the standard 5.2 liter V10 engine of the Lamborghini Huracan to deliver a power output of 1,250 PS and peak torque upto 1,000 Nm. This has been achieved by strapping two additional twin-turbochargers onto the standard power-plant. Read More:

Mahindra TUV300 launched in Chennai at Rs. 7.14 lacs

After the national launch yesterday, Mahindra TUV300 has been launched today in Chennai priced from Rs. 7.14 lacs ex-showroom. Mahindra TUV300 is the company’s second entry into the compact SUV segment, after the Quanto. But this time, Mahindra has launched a true blue SUV (as promoted by the company) and aims to offer a different experience in the fast growing sports utility segment. Built on a completely new platform, the TUV300 promises best-in-class space, performance and features in typical Mahindra way. Read More:

2015 Ford Figo To Launch on September 23rd

Ford India will launch the second generation Figo on 23rd of this month. The hatch shares its face and platform with the recently launched Aspire, just like the rest of its hatch-compact-sedan peers. The vehicle will compete with Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Bolt. Moreover, Ford has already discontinued the Figo, the vehicle will step into its shoes from next week. Read More: