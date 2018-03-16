Week of Launches: Honda Jazz, Chevrolet Enjoy Facelift, Nissan Micra X-Shift Limited Edition and BMW X3 xDrive30d M Sport Launched

This week we witness spree of launches in the form Honda Jazz, Chevrolet Enjoy MPV, Nissan Micra Limited Edition X-Shift and M Sport package - xDrive30d of BMW X3. The Honda Jazz was launched at Rs 5.30 lac which competes with the likes of Hyundai Elite i20 and Volkswagen Polo. Nissan introduces XL CVT variant of its Micra hatch at a price tag of Rs 6.34 lac (Ex-Showroom Delhi) with feature and specifications similar to that of current XL variant except for the CVT transmission inplace of the manual gearbox. In the MPV segment, Chevy updates its Enjoy MPV with changes cosmetic in nature. BMW India also added a new variant in their X3 SUV lineup featuring M Sport package - xDrive30d M Sport. The variant is priced at Rs 59,90,000 (Ex-Showroom New, Delhi) and like the other X3 trims, it is also locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai facility and is now available at BMW dealerships across India.

Launch News

Honda Launches Jazz at Rs 5.30 lac (Watch Live Streaming)

Honda today re-entered the premium hatchback segment with its much-anticipated Jazz. Launched at a starting price of Rs 5.30 lac, the first-diesel-hatch from company’s stable competes against the likes of Hyundai Elite i20 and Volkswagen Polo. Read More:

Nissan India Launches Micra XL CVT and X-Shift Limited Edition

Nissan India celebrating fifth anniversary of its hatchback Micra, has launched the Limited Edition Micra X-Shift along with the unveiling of Micra XL CVT. The XL CVT variant gets a price tag of Rs 6.34 lac (Ex-Showroom Delhi) with feature and specifications same to that of current XL variant except that it has CVT transmission instead of the manual gearbox. Read More:

General Motors Launches Chevrolet Enjoy Facelift at Rs. 6.24 Lacs

General Motors India has given a new lease of life to the ailing Enjoy MPV. The carmaker has launched a new version of the MPV at the starting price tag of Rs. 6.24 lacs with the top-end variant going up to Rs. 8.79 lacs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The changes in this 7-8 seater car are mostly cosmetic in nature and the vehicle will continue to sport the same engines. Read More:

BMW India Launches X3 xDrive30d M Sport at Rs 59.90 Lac

BMW India has added a new variant in their X3 SUV lineup featuring M Sport package - xDrive30d M Sport. The variant is priced at Rs 59,90,000 (Ex-Showroom New, Delhi) and like the other X3 trims, it is also locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai facility and is now available at BMW dealerships across India. Read More:

Upcoming Car News

Hyundai Creta First TVC Released

Hyundai Creta compact SUV has now been the word of mouth in India. The Duster/EcoSport assassin is soon to be launched in the market and preparations are going excessively at Hyundai’s Indian headquarters. In the same spree, a new TVC teaser has been released recently by the company and is live across the country. Read More:

Maruti S-Cross Official Booking Starts

Crossovers/Compact SUVs are gaining momentum with each passing day and manufacturers are not leaving any stone unturned to grab this opportunity. Maruti, the largest carmaker in the country do not want to miss this favorable time as it is all set to launch its first ever crossover S-Cross in India. In the midst of floating news about the car, Maruti has officially commenced the booking of the car. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be sold via company's new 'Nexa' dealerships across the country. The dealerships are now accepting advance bookings with an upfront payment of Rs. 11,000. Read More:

Mahindra S101 and U301 Spied, Looking Production Ready!

This year will mark a new beginning for the country’s largest utility manufacturer as Mahindra and Mahindra will be launching its first-ever petrol engine with this upcoming S101 (codenamed) vehicle. The U301 (codenamed) is Bolero’s replacement and will target the urban commuters this time. And it will be the most premium Bolero Mahindra has ever made. We have spied both the cars near Nashik, they look production ready and are probably going through the last phase of testing. Speaking of the launch, both S101 and U301 will be launched this year in coming months. Read More:

Mitsubishi Teases Next-Gen Pajero Sport, Global Debut on August 1!

Mitsubishi has released the very first official teaser of the next-gen Pajero Sport. The SUV will make its global debut next month on August 1 in Thailand at Bangkok International Grand Motor Sale. The launch is expected later this year in neighbouring countries while Indian debut is likely to happen next year or early 2017. Mitsubishi might showcase it at the 2016 Indian Auto Expo. Read More:

Fiat India to Launch 500 Abarth 595 Competizione on August 4, 2015!

Fiat India is all set to start the next phase of operations in the country. The Italian manufacturer will launch its famed performance brand - Abarth in India on August 4, 2015. The very first model will be Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Competizione. Adding on the next phase of operations, FCA (Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles) has also announced last week investment of $ 280 million for extension of Fiat’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility to locally manufacture Jeep’s new SUVs from 2017! Read More:

BMW to Launch Updated X6 on July 23

Adding a fresh feel to its X6 model lineup, BMW India will launch the updated version on July 23. The new BMW X6 will now get cosmetic add ons in the form of LED headlamps, redesigned BMW signature kidney grille and larger air-dams. Changes can also be found inside the car which includes new wood trim and a new steering wheel. Read More:

Updated Ford EcoSport Spied Testing in India

Ford India is testing the 2016 EcoSport which recently went on to order in the European market. The updated EcoSport was first showcased earlier this year at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. The compact SUV has received subtle aesthetic updates, optional new tailgate without the spare wheel, uprated 1.5-liter TDCi engine along with mechanical upgrades and improved NVH levels (Noise, vibration, and harshness). The company is testing the new EcoSport here because the vehicle is exported to European countries from Ford’s Chennai plant. Read More:

Mercedes-Benz India to Launch S500 Coupe & S63 AMG on July 30

Mercedes-Benz India is expanding its S-Class model lineup by launching two more beauties- the S500 Coupe and the mightier S63 AMG on July 30. The S500 Coupe will house a 4.7-liter V8 twin-turbo engine giving an output of 453 bhp at 5,250-5,500 rpm and 700 Nm of torque between 1,800-3,500 rpm. This is the same engine that powers the S500 sedan in India which is manufactured in Force India’s Pune plant. Read More:

Photo Galleries

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Extensive Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki took wraps off it's 'premium crossover' - the S-Cross. The butch crossover will be positioned as an upmarket offering and will be sold exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's new 'Nexa' dealerships. The crossover is all set to take on the likes of the Duster, Terrano, Ecosport and the yet to be launched Creta. Maruti believes they have a game changer on their hands. We put the new Maruti through it’s paces to find out what it is like to drive. It gets a lot of kit, like projector headlamps, keyless entry and go, touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control in it’s top-spec avatar! Take a look at the all new S-Cross against a picturesque background in Nasik! Read More:

Honda Jazz 2015 Ready for Launch (Photo Gallery Inside)

After all the spy shots and sneak peeks, we finally got our hands on the new Honda Jazz. Earlier, we brought the images of the top end variant of Jazz in White shade. A strong competitor for Hyundai Eilte i20, Jazz will be getting a six-speed manual gearbox along with the host of features and oodles of space. Check out the gallery to know how exactly it appears inside out. Read More:

Clash of the Titans- Comparision Articles

Compare: Honda Jazz vs Swift vs Elite i20 vs Polo vs Punto EVO

Honda has officially launched the third generation hatch at a starting price of Rs. 5.30 lac which indeed is identical to its arch rival - Hyundai Elite i20’s starting price! Let’s see how things unfold for new Jazz in the near future, however, the start looks promising this time! Meanwhile, we have compared it with rest of the segment on a spec comparison! Read More:

Compare: Honda Jazz vs Swift vs Elite i20

Honda Jazz will spark a new fire day after tomorrow in the premium end of the hatchback space. The Japanese hatch is making a re-entry into the Indian market and it looks like the mistakes made with the earlier Jazz have been ironed out while the practicality has been further enhanced! We are putting Jazz against the two best sellers in the hatchback space - Hyundai Elite i20 and Maruti Suzuki Swift. Let us roll! Read More:

Compare Hyundai Creta vs Maruti S-Cross: Battle of Gamechangers?

Compact crossovers are on the rise in the country, and it's not just India, this breed is popular throughout the world. These compact 5-seaters are like WhatsApp, people have moved on to this app entirely and normal messages are alienated. I can see the day when this segment will be as saturated as cheese in Domino’s cheese burst pizza! Read More:

News From Round The Corner

Renault Unveils Talisman Sedan

Renault has unveiled its D-Segment sedan - Talisman. The saloon will go on sale in Europe at the end of the year. The French automaker says that ‘Talisman’ is a very ‘charismatic name’ that conjures up notions of both protection and power. The company adds that ‘Talisman is an easy word to pronounce and is understood the world over’. The vehicle will rival with sedans like VW Passat, Skoda Superb along with Ford Mondeo, Mazda 6 and others. Although few of its rivals VW Passat (upcoming) and Skoda Superb are selling in India, but Renault did not reveal any plans for Talisman’s India debut. Read More:

Jaguar Land Rover India Introduces: 2015 Collection of Branded Goods

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched its 2015 lifestyle products - clothing, gifts, accessories and luggage items in the country. The products are available at company's 21 authorized retailers across 20 cities in India. The company says that all the products have been designed and developed in-house by Jaguar Land Rover designing team and are produced to appeal both Jaguar Land Rover owners and enthusiasts alike. Read More:

Mercedes-Benz Showcases Automatic Parking Pilot in the 2017 E-Class

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a video that demonstrates an all new remote parking pilot system in the Next-Gen E-Class. The car is slated to be launched next year in some selected markets. Read More:

BMW Unveils Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Prototype of i8

The German luxury carmaker BMW has unveiled the hydrogen fuel-cell prototype of its plug-in Hybrid supercar i8. The two-door, black matte finish saloon is powered by rear mounted hydrogen fuel-cell powerplant. It’s the same place, where the hybrid’s turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine resides. Read More:

Interesting Features

5 points to check before buying a used car

In recent times, a rapid incline has been observed in the used cars market. And why not! Used cars have always been a good option for all those who want to buy a car of their choice but unfortunately do not have deep pockets to buy a brand new car. Buying a used car not only helps such buyers to conquer their dreams but also ensures that their bank accounts stay in good shape. On the other hand, their usual inability of bringing along proper warranty offers and slim chances of their being in perfect working conditions makes them a challenging option for those who are looking for a fair deal. Described below are a whole set of useful tips that can be of great help to any prospective buyer in making a much more accurate and confident decision when compelled to select from a number of options in used cars.

Auto Guide

5 Things to know about additives in a car

Additives are like energy drinks for your engine or at least that is how they are marketed. The additives supposedly help your engine to run smooth, become more powerful and fuel efficient, protect wearing of the engine parts and keep the engine clean among other things. Here are five things that you have to know about additives in a car. Read More:

Youtube Video

Read More on : Micra india