VW Cars We Would Miss At Auto Expo 2018

The VW Group won't be present at this year's Expo but here are the models it could have possibly showcased had it marked its attendance.

VW Group’s absence from Auto Expo 2018 has come as a disappointment for everyone hoping to have a glimpse of their latest offerings. Not only will we miss out on VW-badged cars, but also on Audi and Skoda which come under the VW umbrella. But what if the German juggernaut had decided to not skip the show? What cars would it have had on display? We have a list of probables, some of which may also make their way to the Indian market in the near future. Take a look.

Volkswagen T-Cross

Since some time now, VW has been planning to bring a compact SUV that will slot against the likes of the Renault Captur and the segment leader Hyundai Creta. The German carmaker doesn’t have a presence in the SUV space barring the Tiguan, which too hasn’t exactly been setting the sales charts on fire. A slightly affordable SUV in the Rs 10-15 lakh bracket surely makes sense then. The T-Cross is based on the MQB A0 platform which it shares with the latest sixth-gen Polo that’s also bound for India later. Its quirky styling would have been appreciated since the demand for such products in India is on the rise. Also Read: Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV To Debut in 2018

Volkswagen Arteon

Arteon was showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and replaces the Phaeton in VW’s global lineup. The Arteon is a grand tourer and it certainly looks the part with its low-set profile and swoopy coupe-like styling. It's got an array of assistive safety features and loads of in-cabin equipment including a Discover Pro 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital MID and heads-up display (HUD) with gesture control. On the luxury front, it gets dual-tone Nappa leather upholstery, a sunroof, three-zone climate control, seats with massage function and the list just goes on. The Arteon is available in a choice of six engine options ranging from 1.5-litre to 2.0-litre, producing power output in the range of 150PS to 278PS. Also Read: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Revealed

Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus nameplate made its debut in Brazil and is also being planned to replace the ageing Vento in India. The Virtus, also based on the MQB A0 platform, looks much sharper and upmarket than the Vento, borrowing design elements from the Arteon. The sedan is specific to South America and is available with a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol which produces 116PS/162Nm, while the turbocharged 1.0-litre, three-cylinder motor delivers 126PS/200Nm. Virtus, being in the C-segment, would have caught the fancy of a lot of people, given the segment is one of the most popular in India. Recommended: Volkswagen Virtus Revealed

Volkswagen Polo

If there’s one car that put VW on India’s car map, it was the Polo. Its brilliant styling, bulletproof build quality and likeable driving dynamics made it quite popular. And if VW had brought the sixth-gen Polo to the Expo, it would have been the main attraction at the company’s pavillion. The new Polo is sportier with its low-slung stance and tornado lines which add to its masculine styling. The dashboard gets a fully-digital instrument cluster called the Active Info Display with an infotainment display size ranging from 6.5 inches to 8.0 inches. Audio duties are taken care of by an optional 300-watt ‘Beats’ sound system. If launched in India, the Polo could be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI and the existing 1.5-litre TDI diesel. Also Read: Meet The All-New Sixth-Generation Volkswagen Polo