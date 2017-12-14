Volvo XC60 - New vs Old

The Swedish SUV gets smarter and bags a host of key features this time around

The second-generation Volvo XC60 was launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Very few people would know that globally the first-generation XC60 is one of those rare models to have sold more in its final year of production than ever. It took nine years for Volvo to launch the next generation of the SUV. Built on the SPA (scalable product architecture) platform, the new XC60 is available in only a single Inscription variant, unlike its predecessor which was offered in all four variants - Inscription, Momentum, R-Design and Kinetic.

Exterior

Bidding adieu to its pointy nose, the Volvo XC60 now features a more futuristic design with ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED DRLs, which goes beyond the headlamp unit and touches the grille. The grille is now more prominent and gets horizontal slats in place of the vertical ones seen earlier. The fog lamp unit has shrunken and is pushed towards the edges of the redesigned front bumper. Even the bonnet is sculpted now with contours flowing from the A-pillars towards the grille. To imbibe premium-ness, the front gets additional dose of chrome above the fog lamps.

Moving to the sides, the angular C-pillar catches your eye due to the sharp kink, but the overall profile continues to be similar to its predecessor. The 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels are specifically made for Volvo by Michelin, with increased gripping ability.

The tail lamps continue to feature a vertical layout; however, this time they overlap the boot gate as well - a split setup. The rear lamps get LED borders as well. The boot lid now gets a flat-loading lip unlike the previous wedged-shaped ones. The revised rear bumper now gets reflectors that are pushed upwards, while the chrome-tipped exhausts do away with the round setup for a more rhombus-like shape. Rest of the details continue to be typical Volvo with a simple and sober layout.

Interior

The second-generation XC60 is 44mm longer and 11mm wider, equating to more head and legroom for rear passengers and a bump of 10 litres in its boot space. The loading lip can be further lowered by dropping the rear air suspension in the XC60 for ease of putting luggage. Interesting, isn’t it?

The dashboard’s buttons are swapped for a large portrait 9-inch touchscreen unit in the newer model, which gives you the option to swipe, pinch and scroll, similar to your smartphone.

Performance

The earlier Inscription variant had the 2.4-litre diesel engine, while the latest one gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is more refined and generates 235PS and 480Nm. Linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission, it has an electronically limited top speed of 230kmph. This is the same engine powering its bigger XC90 cousin.















Old Volvo XC60





New Volvo XC60









Engine





2.4-litre 5-cyl diesel





2.0-litre 4-cyl diesel









Displacement





2400cc





1969cc









Power





218PS @ 4000rpm





235PS @ 4000rpm









Torque





440Nm @ 1500-3000rpm





480Nm @ 1750-2250rpm









With new tyres and air suspension setup, the new XC60 is a better handler than its predecessor.

Features

It gets features like radar-based safety system, power-operated front seats with memory function, Sensus Connect infotainment system, air suspension, fine Nappa leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, driver alert control and Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Despite the addition of new features and plusher ambience, the new-generation Volvo XC60 costs Rs 55.90 lakh - a couple of lakh more over its previous version. Compared to its older version, the price hike seems justified as it gets a futuristic design which helps it stand toe to toe with the Jaguar XF, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Read More on : XC60 Automatic