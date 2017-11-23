Volvo XC40 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Spec Comparo

The Volvo XC40 is scheduled to launch in India in mid 2018. In the meanwhile, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper

Volvo has already started producing the XC40 in its Belgian plant, while the production in China is also to begin early next year. The car already has a lot of critical acclaim backing its design, features and safety equipment, but the real challenge comes from the rivals in the real world. We will be bringing you a road test comparison as soon as the compact SUV begins its stint in India, but in the meanwhile, here is a spec comparison with its competent German competition.









Models

Volvo XC40

Mercedes-Benz GLA

BMW X1

Audi Q3





Length

4425mm

4424mm

4439mm

4388mm





Width

1851mm

1804mm

2060mm

2019mm





Height

1658mm

1494mm

1612mm

1608mm





Wheelbase

2702mm

2699mm

2670mm

2603mm





Ground Clearance

NA

183mm

165mm

170mm





Kerb Weight

1735kg

1656kg

1470kg

1660kg







The Volvo XC40 is the second longest car here with the X1 being marginally longer. In terms of width, the Volvo loses out to both, the BMW and the Audi, by a huge margin, while beating them all in the height department comprehensively. The XC40 also comes out on top in terms of legroom with its longest wheelbase (2702). There is no information regarding the ground clearance of the XC40, but we expect it to be as competitive as the Mercedes. BMW X1 is the lightest of the four which translates into a better power-to-weight ratio as well while the Volvo XC40 is the heaviest of the lot.

Mechanicals







Models

Volvo XC40

Mercedes-Benz GLA

BMW X1

Audi Q3





Engine

2.0 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged

2.2 litre, 4-cylinder 16V

2.0 litre, 4-cylinder

2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TDI





Engine Displacement

1969cc

2143cc

1995cc

1968cc





Power

190PS@4000rpm

168PS@3400rpm

190PS@4000rpm

150PS@4200rpm





Torque

400Nm@1750-4000rpm

350Nm@1400-3400rpm

400Nm@1750-2500rpm

380Nm@1750-2500





Transmission

8-speed automatic

7-speed automatic

8-speed automatic

7-speed automatic







Pricing

We have compared only the diesel engines for now because Volvo might introduce only the oil burner here. The XC40 and X1 have exactly the same capacity of engines and power figures, keeping them on the top of the lot in this competition. The Audi Q3 loses out on power against the GLA’s bigger capacity engine while the torque is on the higher side in the former. The quickest of the lot might still be the X1 given its lowest power-to-weight ratio.

The prices of the XC40 start from €30,400 in Belgium which roughly translates to Rs 23.27 lakh, but since it is going to be imported like other Volvo models, the prices will be on the higher side in India. Considering its competition, it is likely to be priced north of Rs 32 lakh, just like its competitors. The diesel variants of rivals BMW X1 retails at a starting price Rs 32.40 lakh, Audi Q3 at Rs 35.39 and Mercedes GLA at Rs 31.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

