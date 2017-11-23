 Volvo XC40 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3: Spec Comparo
By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 10:30 PM
The Volvo XC40 is scheduled to launch in India in mid 2018. In the meanwhile, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper



Volvo XC40



Volvo has already started producing the XC40 in its Belgian plant, while the production in China is also to begin early next year. The car already has a lot of critical acclaim backing its design, features and safety equipment, but the real challenge comes from the rivals in the real world. We will be bringing you a road test comparison as soon as the compact SUV begins its stint in India, but in the meanwhile, here is a spec comparison with its competent German competition.
 























































Models Volvo XC40 Mercedes-Benz GLA BMW X1 Audi Q3
Length  4425mm 4424mm 4439mm 4388mm
Width 1851mm 1804mm 2060mm 2019mm
Height 1658mm 1494mm 1612mm 1608mm
Wheelbase 2702mm 2699mm 2670mm 2603mm
Ground Clearance NA 183mm 165mm 170mm
Kerb Weight 1735kg 1656kg 1470kg 1660kg


The Volvo XC40 is the second longest car here with the X1 being marginally longer. In terms of width, the Volvo loses out to both, the BMW and the Audi, by a huge margin, while beating them all in the height department comprehensively. The XC40 also comes out on top in terms of legroom with its longest wheelbase (2702). There is no information regarding the ground clearance of the XC40, but we expect it to be as competitive as the Mercedes. BMW X1 is the lightest of the four which translates into a better power-to-weight ratio as well while the Volvo XC40 is the heaviest of the lot. 



BMW X1



Mechanicals
















































Models Volvo XC40 Mercedes-Benz GLA BMW X1 Audi Q3
Engine 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged 2.2 litre, 4-cylinder 16V 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TDI
Engine Displacement 1969cc 2143cc 1995cc 1968cc
Power 190PS@4000rpm 168PS@3400rpm 190PS@4000rpm 150PS@4200rpm
Torque 400Nm@1750-4000rpm 350Nm@1400-3400rpm 400Nm@1750-2500rpm 380Nm@1750-2500
Transmission 8-speed automatic 7-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 7-speed automatic


Audi Q3



Pricing



We have compared only the diesel engines for now because Volvo might introduce only the oil burner here. The XC40 and X1 have exactly the same capacity of engines and power figures, keeping them on the top of the lot in this competition. The Audi Q3 loses out on power against the GLA’s bigger capacity engine while the torque is on the higher side in the former. The quickest of the lot might still be the X1 given its lowest power-to-weight ratio.



2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA



The prices of the XC40 start from €30,400 in Belgium which roughly translates to Rs 23.27 lakh, but since it is going to be imported like other Volvo models, the prices will be on the higher side in India. Considering its competition, it is likely to be priced north of Rs 32 lakh, just like its competitors. The diesel variants of rivals BMW X1 retails at a starting price Rs 32.40 lakh, Audi Q3 at Rs 35.39 and Mercedes GLA at Rs 31.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).



Also Read: Volvo XC40 Production Begins; India Launch By Mid 2018


Read More on : Mercedes-Benz GLA Automatic


First Published:
