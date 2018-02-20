Volvo XC40 Gets India-Bound Inscription Variant, New Petrol Engine

The India-spec XC40 will offer Momentum and Inscription variants with the diesel and the sporty R-Design with the petrol

Volvo has unveiled its first ever 3-cylinder engine that will go under the hood of its entry-level compact SUV, the XC40. The Volvo XC40 is India-bound and will be launched here around mid-2018. Presumably, the new motor would also power the next-gen V40 hatchback as well as its Cross Country avatar.

Volvo hasn't yet divulged the specifications of the 1.5-litre motor apart from the fact that it has used the same modular design as the carmaker’s 4-cylinder Drive-E engines and features, of course, direct injection. There’s also no word on whether it will be turbocharged in the future or not. For now, in Europe, the new 1.5-litre engine is mated to a standard 6-speed manual, while an optional automatic 8-speed transmission will follow next year.

Volvo had confirmed last year that all of its vehicles will be electrified by 2019. Speaking of the XC40, a plug-in hybrid model with this 1.5-litre motor is expected to be introduced later this year under Volvo’s ‘Twin Engine’ badging. And a fully electric XC40 version is also on the cards in 2019, to be manufactured in China.

The Volvo XC40 currently gets a couple of 2.0-litre powertrain options, the T4 diesel (190PS/400Nm) and the T5 petrol (250PS/350Nm). Both the engines are mated to an 8-speed auto and will power the CBU XC40 at launch in India. Apart from the new Drive-E 3-cylinder petrol engine, Volvo has also introduced the D3 diesel (150PS/320Nm) from the V40 hatchback with the SUV. We’d already told you last year that Volvo is planning to add the D3 diesel to the XC40. A lower-spec petrol, the T4 (190PS), has also been added to the XC40’s range.

Besides this, the XC40 now comes in a new range-topping Inscription variant, which will also be offered in India alongside the base Momentum in its diesel avatar. Compared to other variants, the Inscription packs up to 20-inch wheels, new skid plates and side window and grill mesh chrome. On the inside, the Inscription comes with a crystal gear knob and ‘Driftwood’ applique on the dashboard.

The Volvo XC40 will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3 in India. To check out what the India-spec XC40 will offer, click here: India-Bound Volvo XC40 Details Confirmed