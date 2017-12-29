Volvo To Offer Minimum 2 Range Options For All EVs

Buyers will be able to choose between a cost effective but low range & a premium, more powerful and high range iteration of the same product

Earlier this year Volvo announced that it will launch its first all-electric car in 2019. The Swedish carmaker revealed nothing much about the EV except that it will be based on the CMA platform and will have a range of 250 miles (400km). Volvo also confirmed that none of its cars will have just an IC engine powering it as it plans to sell only hybrid and all-electric vehicles globally starting 2019.

In a recent interview Henrik Green, Vice President of R&D, Volvo Cars, confirmed that Volvo’s electric cars will be offered with different battery options. Something like this is already being done by Tesla, which sells the Model 3 with two battery options with ranges of 350km and 500km.

He reportedly said, “For each electric car, we will typically have at least two different battery sizes on offer. The base variant will be more cost-efficient, but with a slightly limited range, and then there will be a bigger option with a higher price, but more range and more power.”

A step like this makes complete sense as this will allow the manufacturer to cater to a larger audience with a single product. On a similar note, the CMA platform from Volvo is also being used by Polestar to develop its compact all-electric vehicle which is also scheduled to go on sale in 2019.

The XC40 compact SUV is the first product based on the CMA platform and Volvo has already confirmed that it will launch it with a diesel engine in India. We expect Volvo to offer it with a hybrid powertrain later, in line with its ‘all electrified from 2019’ strategy.

