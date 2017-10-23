Volvo To Launch XC40 Compact SUV In India By Mid-2018

The XC40 will be the third, and smallest, SUV in India by Volvo

After showcasing the XC40 last month, Volvo has confirmed that it will be launching it in India by mid-2018 and has already put it up on its Indian website. This will mark Volvo’s entry in the premium entry-level SUV market and will help it to compete against the German trio. The XC40 is expected to be priced at Rs 40 lakh, and it will be taking on cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and the Audi Q3.

The XC40 looks quite similar to its older sibling, the XC90. It gets a high bonnet with muscular character lines, and a wide front grill flanked by LED headlamps incorporating the iconic Thor’s hammer LED DRLs. On the side, the 21-inch alloy wheels and fat C-pillar with black body cladding adds to its SUV character. The rear looks quite identical to any other Volvo SUV, with clean tailgate and vertical tail lamps.

The XC40 is based on the same CMA platform which underpins the larger XC90. It is 4425mm long, 1863mm wide and 1652mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2702mm. To get a perspective, it is almost identical to the Jeep Compass when it comes to size.

The 5-seater SUV gets interior quite similar to the one seen on the S90. It gets vertical AC vents, with the central console housing the touchscreen infotainment system which is paired to a Harman Kardon 13-speaker system. On the safety front, the XC40 showcased was loaded with features such as Pilot Assist system, City safety, Run-off-Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support and a park assist system with a 360-degree camera. It will be interesting to see what all features make their way to India over standard features like airbags, ABS and EBD.

The XC40 is expected to be powered by a D4, 4-cylinder 1969cc diesel engine which produces 190.3PS of power and 400Nm of torque. Globally, there will be a hybrid variant on offer as well but Volvo might launch the XC40 in India with just the diesel engine, seeing as how prohibitively expensive hybrids have become in the country after the new taxation regime.