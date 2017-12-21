Volkswagen Vento: Variants Explained

Available in four variants and with three engine choices, prices of the Volkswagen Vento start at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In the past one year, the Volkswagen Vento’s sales have averaged 600-700 units a month. Despite no updates in the same duration, except for the new Highline Plus variant, the sedan’s design doesn’t seem to age too fast. However, one of the reasons for its dipping sales is the introduction of new models of the Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. Its other rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid. But the good news is, the next-generation model of the Vento will be unveiled in January 2018 with a possible launch in the same year. It comes with three engine options, two petrol and a diesel, and two transmission options, manual and DSG (dual-shift gearbox) automatic.

Let’s see what each variant has to offer over the other, but before that let’s take a look at its dimensions and engine options.

Vital stats









Dimensions (LXWXH)





4390mmx1699mmx1467mm









Wheelbase





2553mm









Ground Clearance





163mm









Seating Capacity





5









Volkswagen Vento Engines









Engine





1.6-litre MPI Petrol





1.2-litre TSI Petrol





1.5-litre Diesel









Displacement





1598cc





1197cc





1498cc









Transmission





5-speed manual





7-speed DSG automatic





5-speed manual/7-speed DSG automatic









Max Power





105PS @5250rpm





105PS @5000rpm





110PS @ 4000rpm









Max Torque





153Nm @ 3800rpm





175Nm @ 1500-4100rpm





250Nm @ 1500-3000rpm









Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)





16.09kmpl





18.19kmpl





22.27kmpl/22.15kmpl(AT)









Volkswagen Vento Colour Options: Blue Silk, Toffee Brown, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Candy White and Titanium Beige.

Volkswagen Vento Trendline – For Those Looking For A Budget German Sedan

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi): Petrol - Rs 8.19 lakh | Diesel – Rs 9.58 lakh

The base variant of the Vento is offered with only two engine options (1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel) and comes with manual transmission only. Have a look at its features.









Dual front airbags





Rear parking sensors









ABS (anti-lock braking system)





Height adjustable driver seat









Body-coloured bumpers, door handles and ORVMs





High quality scratch resistant dashboard









Power windows





Rear defogger









Front and rear head restraints









Is it worth the money?

The base variant isn’t a barebones version and gets a host of features such as four power windows, dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS. However, there are some omissions such as audio system, remote central locking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear centre armrest (a concern for the chauffeur-driven) and use of smaller 14-inch wheels. If you can do away with these features and restrict yourself to essentials of a car in budget, the Vento Trendline should suffice your needs.

Volkswagen Vento Comfortline – The Vento That’s Worth Your Money

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi):









Engine





1.6-litre MPI Petrol





1.2-litre TSI Petrol





1.5-litre Diesel









Price





Rs 9.17 lakh





Rs 10.53 lakh (AT)





Rs 10.60 lakh | Rs 11.91 lakh (AT)









Price Premium





Rs 98,000





-





Rs 1.02 lakh









The Comfortline is available with all three engine options and both the transmission options. It gets an exhaustive list of goodies over the Trendline variant. Here are some of the key features.









Cruise control





AC with climate control









Remote key with trunk unlock





Rear AC vents









Remote central locking





Window open/close with remote









Electrically adjustable ORVMs





Multi-function display









Speed sensing auto door lock





Dual beam headlamps









Rear centre armrest





Front fog lamps with cornering lights









Cooled glove box





Hill hold control (AT only)









Bluetooth, USB, Aux-in, SD card connectivity





Power windows with pinch guard function









Is it worth the money?

Vento’s Comfortline variant packs in all the basic features that you expect from a modern-day sedan priced at around Rs 10 lakh. Goodies like climate control and cruise control have an aspirational value that you can't put a price for. Still, a premium of around Rs 1 lakh is a bit on the higher side if you consider a la carte prices of the additional equipment that the Comfortline variant gets over the Trendline.

If you’re looking for a petrol or a diesel automatic sedan, then you can have the automatic transmission option in this variant. The petrol-AT combo is available with a smaller turbocharged engine that is as powerful as the bigger unit and in fact, generates more torque at lower revs. The diesel engine is also paired with a DSG transmission. In order to buy the petrol-AT over manual, you’ll have to spend about Rs 1.4 lakh extra. The difference is similar in the diesel’s case at Rs 1.3 lakh.

Despite being priced a bit on the higher side, Comfortline is the Vento variant you should go for with any engine-transmission combination as it is more complete in terms of equipment than the Trendline. Moreover, it justifies the extra cost over the variant below better than the more loaded Highline and Highline Plus variants. Moving on, let’s have a look at what more do the next two variants offer.

Volkswagen Vento Highline – Premium But Expensive

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi):









Engine





1.6-litre MPI Petrol





1.2-litre TSI Petrol





1.5-litre Diesel









Price





Rs 10.09 lakh





Rs 11.46 lakh (AT)





Rs 11.59 lakh | Rs 12.84 lakh (AT)









Price Premium





Rs 92,000





Rs 93,000





Rs 99,000| Rs 93,000 (AT)









Just like the Comfortline, the Highline variant also comes with all three engine options and automatic transmission with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Let’s see what else it offers over its preceding variant.









Steering-mounted controls





Dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery









Chrome interior accents





Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP) – AT only









15-inch alloy wheels





Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror









Touchscreen infotainment system with voice command, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink









The Vento starts to feel premium in the Highline variant. However, it costs a premium of Rs 92,000-Rs 99,000 over respective Comfortline variants. The Highline also gets the automatic DSG transmission. Though it gets steering-mounted controls, bigger alloys and a touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we still feel the premium in prices isn’t justified in this variant as it misses out on key features like reverse parking camera and display.

Buyers should note that the Vento Highline costs more than the similarly specced Maruti Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid. So if you’re open to buying any other car than the Vento, you can look for other options. But if you insist on buying this, why not go for the fully-loaded Highline Plus variant.

Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus – For The Vento Lovers

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi):









Engine





1.6-litre MPI Petrol





1.2-litre TSI Petrol





1.5-litre Diesel









Price





Rs 11.14 lakh





Rs 12.49 lakh (AT)





Rs 12.62 lakh | Rs 13.87 lakh (AT)









Price Premium





Rs 1.05 lakh





Rs 1.03 lakh





Rs 1.03 lakh | Rs 1.03 lakh (AT)









The Vento Highline Plus pushes the technology of the German sedan a notch higher. It is also offered with all the engine and transmission options. Take a look at what else it gets over the Highline variant.









Full LED headlamps with DRLs





Reverse parking camera









16-inch alloy wheels





Auto levelling headlamps









Touchscreen system with rear parking display











Is it worth the money?

The highlight of this variant is, of course, the full LED headlamps with daytime running lights, which illuminate the road better and add a premium touch to the vehicle. Despite the addition of more features, an increase of Rs 1 lakh doesn’t seem to be justified.

For buyers who wish to boast about their new vehicle and want to stand out of the crowd, the bigger alloy wheels and full LED headlamps of this variant should come in handy. If you are someone who listens to the heart more than the head, and that’s why you want to opt for the Vento, then why settle for any other variant? The top-spec Vento is the car to buy.

We hope that this article about the Vento’s variants has helped you decide which one suits your needs and requirements the best. If you do have any suggestion or feedback, please share it in the comments section below.

